Don't wait! My favorite controller for PS5 and PC gaming just hit its lowest price ever

This will sound odd, but I don't use my favorite PS5 controller on my, y’know, actual PlayStation 5 a ton. That's because The Nacon Revolution 5 Pro also works with my gaming PC, so I am using my favorite peripheral every day… just not always on Sony’s console (mainly because I'm a PC gamer first and foremost). Regardless of whether you’re a PC or PS5 player, there’s good news: the Pro just got a big price drop.

Right now, the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro Controller is on sale for $149 at Amazon . That’s the lowest price I’ve ever seen my current favorite gamepad drop to. The normal list price for Nacon’s peripheral is $199, meaning you can make a more than respectable saving of $50 if you get in on this deal. Though it’s worth noting this current discount only applies to the Triple Black version, not the Black and White model.

Nacon Revolution 5 Pro Controller: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

LOWEST PRICE! This officially licensed Sony controller is a must-have accessory for PlayStation fans. The Nacon Revolution 5 Pro is hugely customizable, featuring remappable shortcuts, a swappable D-Pad, interchangeable controller weights, customizable thumbstick sizes and heads, and more. The Revolution 5 Pro also has Hall Effect magnetic sensors, you can say so long to stick drift.

At this point you may be asking why you should pay $149 on a pad that, even on sale, still costs double that of the PlayStation DualSense, right? After all, Sony’s official wireless controller usually costs $69. My answer to that is simple: you get waaaaay more customization options with the Revolution Pro that can make both the best PS5 games and the best PC games more fun to play.

The Pro’s four remappable shortcut buttons can prove really useful in games like Elden Tree: Shadow of the Erdtree , from my experience. With a DualSense, the process of constantly juggling between the Circle and X buttons can feel slightly awkward. Never more so than when you have to regularly try to out jump and dodge one of the open-world wonder’s many challenging bosses. I know the Revolution Pro’s rear inputs have definitely saved my bacon in those split second life or death moments against FromSoftware’s mightiest foes.

Hall Effect magnetic tech also ensures Nacon’s high-end controller is far less prone to the dreaded drift stick effect, which can occasionally be an issue on Sony’s pad after heavy usage. Throw in a pleasingly tactile D-Pad, interchangeable weights and thumbstick heads and the Revolution Pro starts to justify its price tag more and more.

Though it doesn’t work wirelessly on PC, I can live pairing it to my rig with a USB-C cable, mainly because I love its chunky face buttons and supremely solid sticks. The fact it also has a dedicated desktop app that allows you to save custom profiles while also allowing you to twiddle with the RGB lighting that surrounds the right stick is something I really appreciate.