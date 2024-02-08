Disney buys $1.5 billion stake in Epic Games, plans new Fortnite-connected gaming universe
The Mouse House takes its biggest leap into gaming yet
The Walt Disney Company has announced a collaboration with Epic Games that will see the Mouse House buy a $1.5 billion equity stake in the Fortnite-creator.
As detailed in Disney's announcement, the multi-year project will take form as a "new persistent universe" connected to Fortnite that will give Disney fans the opportunity to "play, watch, shop and engage with content, characters and stories from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Avatar and more."
According to Disney CEO Bob Iger, the joint-venture "marks Disney’s biggest entry ever into the world of games and offers significant opportunities for growth and expansion." In the words of Mickey Mouse, "Oh boy!"
Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney elaborated further, stating that the relationship will lead to "a persistent, open and interoperable ecosystem that will bring together the Disney and Fortnite communities.”
Epic adventures ahead
Taking advantage of Unreal Engine, the new universe will reportedly give Disney fans the tools to "express their fandom in a distinctly Disney way," and also "create their own stories and experiences" to share with other members of the online community.
The move should see the already-strong relationship between Disney and Epic reach greater heights, with previous Disney-themed content integrations bringing in more than 15.3 million concurrent players.
Disney and Epic are already teasing some exciting things ahead — a trailer accompanying the announcement offers glimpses of famous characters like Indiana Jones, Darth Vader, Deadpool, Elsa, Lightning McQueen and more as they get ready to head into the new universe. You can check out the announcement trailer below.
The announcement coincides with The Walt Disney Company's latest quarterly earnings call, where Moana 2, a new EPSN streaming platform and more were announced.
More from Tom's Guide
Get the BEST of Tom’s Guide daily right in your inbox: Sign up now!
Upgrade your life with the Tom’s Guide newsletter. Subscribe now for a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and hottest deals. Elevate your everyday with our curated analysis and be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets.
Stephen Lambrechts is the Managing Editor of Tom's Guide AU and has written professionally across the categories of tech, film, television and gaming for the last 15 years. Before Tom's Guide, he spent several years as a Senior Journalist at TechRadar, had a brief stint as Editor in Chief at Official Xbox Magazine Australia, and has written for such publications as APC, TechLife Australia, T3, FilmInk, AskMen, Daily Telegraph and IGN. He's an expert when it comes to smartphones, TVs, gaming and streaming. In his spare time, he enjoys watching obscure horror movies on physical media, keeping an eye on the latest retro sneaker releases and listening to vinyl. Occasionally, he also indulges in other non-hipster stuff, like hiking.
Most Popular
By Bill Borrows
By Rory Mellon
By Rory Mellon