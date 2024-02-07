Pedro Pascal reportedly confirmed for 'Fantastic Four' — here's what we know

It's happening. It's finally happening. Pedro Pascal is officially in Marvel's "Fantastic Four."

Or is he?

That's now the question burning through Hollywood after an accident made by someone at SAG-AFTRA. The internet broke with the news earlier today that a SAG-AFTRA Foundation listing for a Pedro Pascal career retrospective included a line that said the "The Last of Us" actor will "soon begin production" on Marvel's 2025 "Fantastic Four" movie. This was reported by multiple outlets but then swiftly deleted.

A SAG-AFTRA listing stated Pedro Pascal will "soon begin production" on Fantastic Four and has since been deleted. pic.twitter.com/Tby5k5Pl2bFebruary 7, 2024 See more

So is Pedro Pascal officially in the upcoming MCU movie? Did SAG-AFTRA just inadvertently spill the beans? Or did some overeager employee just will everyone's fan-casting dream into existence?

My guess? This is real. Most likely, an internal database for SAG-AFTRA listed the movie as an upcoming project and someone just doing their job didn't realize that they were breaking the biggest MCU news of the year so far. But if it turns out Pascal's involvement in the movie isn't meant for this timeline in the multiverse, we'll update this article accordingly.

Other MCU news: 'Daredevil: Born Again' springs a massive leak and tragedy strikes the "Wonder Man" set

While we got some amazing news in one corner of the MCU, unfortunately, things took a turn on other Marvel productions.

First up, "Daredevil: Born Again." This upcoming Disney Plus show has been through a massive rewrite and production Hell, but it's finally begun filming in earnest. Unfortunately, the set hasn't exactly been closed to outsiders, so turn back now if you want to avoid a potential major spoiler for this upcoming "Daredevil" show.

As reported by our friends over at TechRadar, leaked footage from the production set (h/t MCU News and Updates) shows off some potentially pivotal scenes involving Matt Murdock and season 3 nemesis Bullseye facing off. That, combined with further leaks showing the return of Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) from the Netflix series has some fans speculating that we're in for tragedy in this latest "Daredevil" TV show.

Finally, it's with great sadness that we report the death of Juan Carlos Osorio on the set of Marvel's "Wonder Man" (h/t Variety). The crew member died from an accidental fall on set and the show — understandably — temporarily paused production yesterday (Feb. 6). We join the IATSE in mourning the tragic loss of someone involved in bringing us the TV shows and movies we all enjoy.