I review gaming chairs for a living — 9 deals I'd buy now from Razer, Corsair and more

The right chair can make all the difference. This just as true for gaming as it is for working from home.

When you sit down at your desk to play some games for a few hours after a long day, you want to make sure that the chair you’re using is not only comfortable but provides the right amount of support for your back and shoulders.

Just like with office chairs, the best gaming chairs can get expensive. Fortunately, thanks to Black Friday deals, you can snag one of our favorites right now for a lot less than what you'd normally pay. Whether you’re looking for a gaming chair with a headrest, one with a mesh back to keep you cool or even one that’s more discrete and looks more like one of the best office chairs, there’s something on this list for every type of gamer and every budget.

One of the better Black Friday gaming chair deals I’ve seen so far is the Herman Miller Vantum for $671 on Herman Miller’s site, which is more than $200 off its normal price. When I went hands-on with the Vantum, I was very impressed by how it has the comfort of a gaming chair with the adjustability and support of an office chair.

Also, check out our guide to the best Amazon promo codes for more tips and ways to save on gaming keyboards, mice, controllers and everything else you might need to level up your battle station.

Best Black Friday gaming chair deals

Corsair TC100: was $239 now $179 at Amazon If you want a gaming chair from a well known brand, this deal knocks more than $50 off an already affordable one from Corsair. The company’s TC100 Relaxed Gaming Chair features a fabric exterior to keep you comfortable and comes with both a neck and lumbar pillow for added support. It also has adjustable armrests and can recline up to 160 degrees for when you want to stop and take a break between rounds.

Cougar Argo One: was $399 now $300 at Amazon For those who want a more discrete gaming chair with a mesh backrest and seat, look no further than the Cougar Argo One. It’s breathable, and the backrest and lumbar support are designed to better suit the natural curvature of your spine. It also has a sturdy frame for extra support. The Cougar Argo One lets you recline up to 126 degrees, its seat can slide forward and it comes with an adjustable headrest, too.

Anda Seat Kaiser 3: was $499 now $399 at Amazon If you’re after a more traditional looking gaming chair in a variety of colors to match the rest of your setup, check out the Anda Seat Kaiser 3. It comes with an easily removable magnetic neck pillow with cooling gel and its armrests are also magnetic, so you can swap them out if they wear out over time. The Kaiser 3 lets you lean back 165 degrees; its adaptive lumbar support can be moved up and down as well as forward and backward for those that like to sit closer to their monitor. In our Anda Seat Kaiser 3 review , we said it was an extraordinarily comfortable gaming chair with ample support and just the right amount of padding.

Mavix M5: was $555 now $444 at Amazon For those after a gaming chair that sports a more office chair-inspired design, the Mavix M5 is from the same company that makes the X-Chair X2. It also has a mesh backrest and seat as well as Mavix’s patented Dynamic Variable Lumbar support system to help you maintain good posture while gaming. If you want different colored wheels, a wider seat, 360 degree armrests or even an Elemax cooling, heat and massage unit, you’re better off picking one up from Mavix’s website instead of on Amazon where the base chair has the same discounted price.

Razer Iskur V2: was $649 now $549 at Amazon If you want a more traditional-looking gaming chair with all the features, then the Razer Iskur V2 is an excellent choice. The version with the Razer logo in green has the biggest discount right now, but the all-black version or the gray one with a fabric finish are also on sale. In our Razer Iskur V2 review , we praised it as having one of the best lumbar support systems in any gaming chair, as you can adjust its lumbar curve. You can recline up to 152 degrees, and its 4D armrests are easy to adjust. The Iskur V2 also comes with a contoured plush head cushion to support your head and neck.

Herman Miller Vantum: was $895 now $671 at Herman Miller While there are gaming variants of the Aeron and the Embody, the Vantum is Herman Miller’s first true gaming chair. It has a breathable mesh backrest, and the firm padding in its seat is designed to better support your lower body. The Vanum comes in a bunch of different color variants to match the rest of your setup. Depending on how you have the chair positioned, it can look like either an office chair or a gaming chair. After trying this gaming chair myself, one of my favorite things about it is that in addition to a lumbar support, it also has a thoracic support pad to give your upper back, neck and even your head extra support.

Haworth Very Gaming Chair: was $999 now $749 at store.haworth.com If you want a gaming chair that looks like an office chair and are a big Xbox fan, the Haworth Very Gaming Chair is another great option. It has hints of Xbox green throughout, like on its lumbar support and in the wheels. There's also an Xbox logo on its headrest. I was very impressed with its design and just how comfortable it was to sit in for long periods back when I went hands-on with Haworth’s Very Gaming Chair . You can adjust its seat depth and reposition its lumbar support. It also comes with 4D armrests that you can slide forward or backward.

Razer Fujin Pro: was $1,049 now $895 at Razer For those that want a gaming chair but with all the adjustability of an office chair, the Razer Fujin Pro is one of the best we’ve tested. It has a sleek look with a mesh backrest and set to keep you cool. However, if you don’t want a high-back chair or a headrest, the standard Razer Fujin is also on sale at Amazon . If you have the budget, though, the pro version is even better. In our Razer Fujin Pro review , we really liked how it looks just as good in a game room as it does in an office with great lumbar support and fantastic build quality all around.