5 biggest new games launching in April 2024 for PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PC

It’s been a busy start to the year, with the first three months of 2024 offering up a plethora of quality new video games. April doesn’t appear to be bucking that trend as the next few weeks will see plenty of hotly anticipated new titles arrive on PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X and PC.

This month will see a pair of popular games that had been Xbox exclusives make the jump over to PlayStation and Nintendo. And if that wasn’t enough excitement for PS5 gamers, there’s also a brand new exclusive in the form of Stellar Blade. Plus, sports fans will be thrilled to see the return of the TopSpin franchise, and RPG lovers aren’t being neglected either as Sand Land arrives towards the end of the month and looks like an excellent time sink.

If you fancy getting stuck into a new video game this month, you’ll be spoilt for choice. So, let's jump into all the biggest games set to release in April 2024…

Grounded (April 16)

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5

Grounded is a survival experience that plays like a video game version of the movie “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids.” You play a protagonist who’s been shrunk down to the size of an insect and sets out on a journey across an overgrown backyard to find supplies, build a suitable shelter and face off against the garden’s many inhabitants including spiders and bees.

Designed to be played either in single-player or up to four-player co-op, Grounded was originally released in a relatively rough early access form in the summer of 2020 on Xbox and PC, but has been polished over the past four years. Its arrival on PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch comes with all the improvements made during that period. It’s a very fun, but somewhat repetitive, co-op adventure. And don’t worry if you suffer from arachnophobia — there’s an option to make the spiders less hairy.

Grounded: <a href="https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/products/grounded-switch/" data-link-merchant="nintendo.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $39 now $31 @ Nintendo Store

Shrunk down to a micro-sized, you've got a whole backyard to conquer. You'll need to explore, build and survive in this co-op adventure. As you construct shelter and battle insects, you'll also uncover the world's many mysteries and look to find the answers that explain how you've ended up so small, and how you get back home.

Sand Land (April 26)

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Based on the Japanese manga series of the same name, which was created by the legendary Akira Toriyama who sadly passed away at the start of March, Sand Land is a colorful RPG set in a vast desert world where both humans and demons must scavenge for a vey precious resource: water. You play Prince Beelzebub who ventures out on a quest, alongside a loyal party, to find the Legendary Spring which is said to be hidden somewhere in the sand dunes.

You’ll have to watch out for the many dangers along your journey, including fierce wildlife and the powerful Royal Army. But you’ve got powerful vehicles at your disposal to help even the odds against the world’s most dangerous threats. Ranging from a zippy motorbike to a destructive battle tank, you can upgrade your vehicles to make even them more powerful. Plus, when you’re not facing off against foes, you can build relationships with the world’s inhabitants and develop your base camp in the city of Spino to grow its capabilities and unlock new quests.

Sand Land: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSand-Land-XSX-Xbox-X%2Fdp%2FB0CLYW8291%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$59 @ Amazon

Lead a party of misfit heroes as you explore a vast desert in the world of Sand Land. Developed by the creator of Dragon Ball, Akira Toriyama, this visually vibrant RPG is bursting with quirky characters and loads of quest . In order to cross the desert you'll need to upgrade your vehicles including powerful battle tanks. You'll also build you homebase to unlock upgrades.

Stellar Blade (April 26)

Platforms: PS5

Developed by Korean studio Shift Up, published by Sony and arriving exclusively on PS5, Stellar Blade could be one of April’s biggest hits. Described by director Hyung Tae Kim as a narrative-driven action-adventure game, Stellar Blade is set on a future Earth overrun by creatures known as the Naytiba with the remnants of humanity now living on an off-world colony.

You play Eve, a member of the 7th Airborne Squad, sent to Earth on a mission to reclaim the planet from the forces that have devastated it. You’ll do this by eliminating the Naytiba through fast-paced combat, unlocking new moves and upgrades along the way. But Stellar Blade isn’t just about intense combat: Its main story also takes a focus as you piece together the mysteries of the past and soon realize that your mission to reclaim Earth may not be exactly what it seems.

Stellar Blade: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FStellar-Blade-PlayStation-5%2Fdp%2FB0CTVK7GBM%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$69 @ Amazon

An action-adventure game landing exclusively on PS5, Stellar Blade casts you as EVE on a mission through a futuristic Earth that has been overrun with deadly creatures. You'll probably come for the stunning visuals and fast-pace combat, but find yourself hooked by the thoughtful story filled with unexpected revelations. Plus, as PS5 exclusive it'll take full advantage of the console.

TopSpin 2K25 (April 26)

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S

After a 13-year break, the TopSpin franchise returns to center court in TopSpin 2K25. Developed by Hanger 13, this new installments in the tennis simulation series aims to build upon the foundations of the beloved TopSpin 4 by keeping the gameplay fundamentals familiar but upgrading the presentation to a modern standard.

Tennis icons Roger Federer and Serena Williams are plastered all over the pre-release marketing, but TopSpin 2K25 will also include current players like Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz. Naturally, you’ll be able to create a custom pro and compete in the biggest tournaments around including Wimbledon, the US Open and more on your journey to become a Gram Slam champion. TopSpin 2K25 is set to serve up authentic sporting action when it launches on April 26.

TopSpin 2K25: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FTopSpin-2K25-PlayStation-5%2Fdp%2FB0CSGTLMH1%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$69 @ Amazon

The fan-favorite TopSpin franchise makes its long-awaited return to serve up more authentic tennis action. Play at iconic real-world venues as tennis legends including Federer and Serena Williams, or create your own player and win the Grand Slam in MyCareer. Plus, if you think you're a real pro, go online and take to the court against the very best players around the world.

Sea of Thieves

Platforms: PS5

Sea of Thieves has weathered choppy waters since its launch on Xbox One and PC back in March 2018, but over the last seven years, it’s become a remarkable pirate simulator that lets you and your friends sail the high seas in search of loot to plunder and other ships to sink.

After more content updates than we can count, it’s setting sail to the PS5 platform this month, and it will mark the very first time developer Rare has launched a game on PlayStation. With full crossplay enabled across all three systems, Sea of Thieves will have a very active community right out of the gate, and it’s a must-play even for landlubbers.

Sea of Thieves: <a href="https://store.playstation.com/en-us/product/UP6312-PPSA17669_00-MINERVA000000000" data-link-merchant="store.playstation.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$39 @ PlayStation Store

Sea of Thieves is a beloved pirate sim that has been delighting players on Xbox for more than half a decade, and it's ready to make its maiden voyage on PS5. Search for lost treasure, engage in intense high-seas skirmishes and vanquish mythical monsters across endless oceans either alone or with your friends. Plus, with crossplay, you can even form a crew with players on Xbox or PC.