AirPods Pro 2 vs AirPods Pro: Biggest upgrades to expect

The AirPods Pro 2 may be a surprise addition to the Sept. 7 Apple Event — that’s right, the rumored upgrade to the AirPods Pro may only be mere days away.

So with their arrival impending and lots of rumors and potential upgrades to sift through, we decided to break it down and see just how the latest flagship wireless earbuds from Apple might stack up against the current high-end AirPods Pro.

AirPods Pro 2 vs AirPods Pro: Price

(Image credit: TechBlood)

The AirPods Pro debuted with a $249 list price but they can now be found for around $200. The expectation is that the price will remain the same for the AirPods Pro 2, and there are rumors that back up that assumption. There is a chance that Apple will raise the price from its predecessor slightly, as it did with the AirPods 3, but given that the AirPods Pro is often below list price, the AirPods Pro may simply get a price reduction to make the AirPods Pro 2 appear more premium.

Of course, there's also the chance that Apple simply retires the AirPods Pro. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (opens in new tab) suggests that they may do exactly that to prevent the two models from cannibalizing sales.

AirPods Pro 2 vs AirPods Pro: Design

(Image credit: 52audio)

Despite early rumors indicating a complete overhaul of the AirPods Pro 2 design, follow-up reporting has indicated that the AirPods Pro 2 will look an awful lot like the AirPods Pro . That means the stems are not going anywhere, likely due to the difficulty of losing them while keeping the multiple microphones, active noise cancellation and wireless antennas that make the AirPods Pro line such an excellent set of wireless earbuds.

However, we may get one upgrade in terms of the AirPods Pro 2's design: the charging case. A rumor from the Japanese site Mac Otakara (opens in new tab) suggests that the charging case for the AirPods Pro 2 will remain the same 21mm thick but shrink to 46mm tall and 54mm wide. While not a major change, it will hopefully make the Apple earbuds that much easier to carry with you on a daily basis.

AirPods Pro 2 vs AirPods Pro: Features

(Image credit: Weibo)

First, the AirPods Pro 2 is expected to get an updated H1 chip that will improve performance and power consumption, which is always a good thing if it turns out to be true.

There are also a ton of fitness tracking-related upgrades rumored to come to the AirPods Pro 2 that we did not get in the AirPods Pro — though not much substance. Current theories on new features include heart rate monitoring, step tracking, distance and more. There may also be biometric sensors that can identify the shape of your ear canal that could have security applications.

Again, there is not a ton of substance to a lot of the rumored features. Aside from some sound quality upgrades that seem more likely (more on them in a moment), these features may fail to make it onto the final version of the AirPods Pro 2. Though given some of Apple’s competitors have these features already, it would be good to see Apple adopt them, and would make a lot of sense in a high-end true wireless earbud.

AirPods Pro 2 vs AirPods Pro: Sound Quality

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Tom's Guide)

Sound quality is likely to be the biggest improvement for the AirPods Pro 2. Leaker LeaksApplePro claims that a lossless audio codec that will improve sound quality is coming to the AirPods Pro 2. Additionally, it seems possible that the AirPods Pro 2 will feature Bluetooth 5.2 support , which will add improved connectivity to the improved sound quality.

Further sound quality improvements could come in the form of improved “state-of-the-art noise-canceling technology,” improving on the already excellent active noise canceling in the AirPods Pro lineup. There are also rumors of a “self-adaptive” active noise canceling feature , so Apple could really be focusing on active noise cancelation for the AirPods Pro 2.

In addition to the improvements, a fair number of features from the current AirPods Pro should carry over to the AirPods Pro 2. Dolby Atmos support, spatial audio and “Conversation Boost” mode should all make it into the AirPods Pro 2.

AirPods Pro 2 vs AirPods Pro: Battery life and charging

(Image credit: 52audio)

Bad news here: unfortunately, it does not appear that the AirPods Pro 2 is going to have any improvement in battery life over the AirPods Pro. Current expectations are that the earbuds will feature around 4.5 hours of battery life and the charging case brings it a total of 24 hours of playback time. The only silver lining is there really are no substantial battery life rumors, so there’s always the potential to be pleasantly surprised.

Charging should feature a slight upgrade though. Unlike the AirPods Pro, the AirPods Pro 2 should feature the same MagSafe charging that we currently get with the AirPods 3. It should also continue to feature Qi wireless charging. Unfortunately, rumors of the AirPods Pro 2 abandoning the Lightning cable for USB-C seem unlikely to bear fruit. The latest rumors all indicate that AirPods Pro 2 keep the Lightning port for charging.

AirPods Pro 2 vs AirPods Pro: Outlook

(Image credit: 52audio)