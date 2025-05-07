How to watch PSG vs Arsenal live: stream the Champions League semi-final 2nd leg online from anywhere

With home advantage and a 1-0 lead, PSG are in the driving seat for the semi-final 2nd leg against Arsenal at Parc des Princes tonight, but their task should have been so much easier. A feature of Les Parisiens' Champions League campaign has been wasteful finishing, and the Gunners could yet make Luis Enrique's men pay. You can watch PSG vs Arsenal live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

PSG vs Arsenal live stream, TV channel The PSG vs Arsenal takes place on Wednesday, May 7.

► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. AEST (Thursday)

• FREE — RTE Player (Ireland)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Mikel Arteta's men were comprehensively outplayed in the 1st leg, and fans won't need reminding that, in five attempts, Arsenal have never overturned a home first-leg defeat in European competition. However, the fact that there's only one goal in this has to give them belief.

For all the obvious brilliance of Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, it was PSG's midfield that ran the show last week, Vitinha, Joao Neves and Fabian Ruiz putting Declan Rice in a spin after his Real Madrid heroics. Martin Odegaard hasn't looked right for some time now, and he was anonymous again, while Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli were dominated by Nuno Mendes and Achraf Hakimi.

One player who could be key tonight is makeshift striker Mikel Merino, who has a wildcard factor. The Spaniard has scored six goals in only 10 appearances up front, but was deployed in midfield last week, leaving the team without a focal point. He still managed to find the net with a header from a free-kick, albeit from an offside position.

Read on to find out how to watch PSG vs Arsenal live streams where you are.

Are there any free PSG vs Arsenal live streams?

Fans in Ireland can watch PSG vs Arsenal for free on RTE Player (geo-restricted).

Note: to access RTE Player you will need an Ireland-based IP.

How to watch PSG vs Arsenal streams with a VPN

A good VPN will let you set your IP address to (almost) any country, so you can tune into any streaming service around the world. It's ideal if you're traveling abroad.

How to watch PSG vs Arsenal live streams in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch PSG vs Arsenal live streams on Paramount Plus, which costs $7.99/month for the basic package or $12.99 without ads.

You can also watch it live on Fubo — get a 7-day free trial now.

If you already subscribe to either service but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the PSG vs Arsenal live stream on your usual platform by using a VPN like NordVPN.

PSG vs Arsenal — LIVE on Paramount Plus

How to watch PSG vs Arsenal live streams in the U.K.

TNT Sports is hosting the PSG vs Arsenal live stream in the U.K. It's on TNT Sports 1 on TV.

You can get TNT Sports online by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99/month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

If you're not in the U.K. right now but already subscribe to TNT Sports, try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch PSG vs Arsenal live streams in Canada

Canadians can watch PSG vs Arsenal live streams on DAZN.

DAZN currently costs CA$34.99 per month, or $24.99/month if you commit to a 12-month contract. If you're not familiar with DAZN, it has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform out there.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want to watch soccer via DAZN can use a VPN like NordVPN.

How to watch PSG vs Arsenal live streams in Australia

The PSG vs Arsenal live stream is on Stan Sport in Australia.

Base Stan plans cost from $12/month, and you'll need to add Stan Sport for a further $15/month. It's available on a wide variety of devices including smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more.

If you're currently out of Australia, but want to watch PSG vs Arsenal live, you'll need to get yourself a VPN.

How to watch PSG vs Arsenal live streams in New Zealand

DAZN is home of the Champions League in New Zealand. The service costs from $14.99/month if you commit to a year, or $29.99/month for a flexible rolling subscription

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still tune into PSG vs Arsenal live by using NordVPN.

How to watch PSG vs Arsenal live streams in India

With Champions League matches going out on the Sony Sports Network in India, you can live stream PSG vs Arsenal on JioTV — that means it's totally free to Jio mobile or broadband users. It's also available on Sony LIV.

Indian Jio or LIV users who are abroad right now can still watch PSG vs Arsenal by downloading a VPN, selecting a server in India and streaming as if you were back at home.

Can you watch PSG vs Arsenal in 4K for free?

4K PSG vs Arsenal coverage is available on TNT Sports Ultimate in the UK.

PSG vs Arsenal head-to-head record (last 5 games)

PSG : 1 win

: 1 win Arsenal : 2 wins

: 2 wins Draws : 2

: 2 Last meeting: Arsenal 0-1 PSG (April 29, 2025 – Champions League semi-final 1st leg)

PSG vs Arsenal team news

PSG talisman Ousmane Dembele had to be replaced 70 minutes into the 1st leg due to a hamstring issue, but reports suggest that manager Luis Enrique is prepared to include him in the starting lineup for tonight's second leg. The French winger has been in exceptional form, scoring six goals in his last nine Champions League appearances this season, making him an indispensable asset for PSG.

Central defender Presnel Kimpembe is still out with a foot injury.

There are no fresh injury concerns for Arsenal, who will likely welcome Thomas Partey back into the fold after he was suspended for the 1st leg.

Riccardo Calafiori has a chance of returning to the matchday squad after a knee issue.

