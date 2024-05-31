How to watch 'Love Island' online — live stream U.K. episodes from anywhere

"Where there’s love, there’s fire," declares Maya Jama, host of "Love Island" 2024. The Mallorca villa is all decked out, and the Instagram-worthy hopefuls include a world champion dancer and a friend of Piers Morgan's son. Who will take home the £50,000 first prize?

You can watch "Love Island" 2024 free on ITV2 and ITVX in the U.K. six days a week — and viewers abroad can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

'Love Island' 2024 live streams, TV channel "Love Island" UK 2024 premieres on Monday, June 3, with episodes airing at 9 p.m. BST / 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on ITV2 and ITVX every day except Saturdays.

ITV has officially announced the cast of the hit summer reality TV dating show, including the usual eye candy. Jess White, 25, wants babies with a family man while hunky hairstylist Sam Taylor, 23, will turn heads with his tattoos.

A handful of "Love Island" 2024 stars have hit the tabloids before setting foot in the villa. Dancer and personal shopper Harriett Blackmore, 24, was reportedly involved in a scuffle with a group of girls and a Premier League soccer star.

Munveer Jabal (friend of Spencer Morgan), mental health nurse Mimii Ngulube and office administrator Patsy Field sound like they could be good value for money. Said Field: "I’m finally ready to find a sexy man and I think 'Love Island' may just have some nice hunky guys for me." Finally, some honesty.

The early favourites for the prize money are Welsh rugby player Ciaran Davies, 21, and Liverpudlian make-up artist Samantha Kenny, 26. Here's everything you need to watch "Love Island" free online and stream episodes from anywhere in the world.

Watch 'Love Island' UK 2024 free online

"Love Island" 2024 premieres on Monday, June 3 at 9 p.m. BST on ITV2, and every episode will air at the same time each night except for Saturdays, which are reserved for "Love Island: Unseen Bits".

All episodes will also be available to stream live and on demand on ITVX (free). However, you will need a valid TV license to stream content live.

If you're outside of the U.K. when it's on, you can use a VPN to get around the geo-restrictions that will prevent ITVX from working. Scroll down for more information and instructions.

Watch 'Love Island' UK 2024 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Love Island" on your preferred streaming service?

You can still watch "Love Island" 2024 thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal when you're away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Watch 'Love Island' U.K. (2024) in Australia

At the time of writing there's no word on when or if the 2024 season of "Love Island" U.K. will air in Australia, but it's almost certain to be shown on the free streaming platform 9Now.

All you need to access the service is an Australian postcode (e.g. NSW 2000).

Remember, if you’re traveling and geo-blocking won’t let you connect to the streaming platforms you use back home, purchasing a VPN will allow you to watch "Love Island" online, no matter where you are.

Watch 'Love Island' UK 2024 in the U.S.

NBC's streaming service Peacock is the home of "Love Island" in the U.S., but at the time of publication plans for the new British season are still under wraps.

Where to watch 'Love Island' U.K. in Canada

It's a similar story in Canada, where "Love Island" U.K. tends to air on CTV, which lets you stream some shows and channels without logging in. At the time of writing, there's been no word on the 2024 season of the show.

'Love Island' UK 2024 cast

Men

Swipe to scroll horizontally Name Age Hometown Ayo Odukoya 25 London Sam Taylor 23 Chesterfield Ciaran Davies 21 Pencoed Ronnie Vint 27 London Munveer Jabal 30 Surbiton

Women

Swipe to scroll horizontally Name Age Hometown Jess White 25 Stockport Mimii Ngulube 24 Portsmouth Patsy Field 29 Orpington Samantha Kenny 26 Liverpool Nicole Samuel 24 Aberdare

'Love Island' UK 2024 Instagram handles

@samtaylorhair – Sam Taylor

@mimiitafara – Mimii Ngulube

@ciarandaviesss – Ciaran Davies

@patsylouu – Patsy Field

@ronnievint – Ronnie Vint

@samanthakennymakeup – Samantha Kenny

@munveerj – Munveer Jabbal

@nicolesams123 – Nicole Sams

Everything to know about 'Love Island' 2024

Where is the 'Love Island' villa? "Love Island" U.K. is filmed in a luxury villa on the outskirts of Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, a small town of around 10,000 on the eastern coast of Mallorca.

Who is the host of 'Love Island' 2024? British TV personality and DJ Maya Jama hosts the U.K. version of "Love Island" and "Love Island: All Stars". The 29-year-old from Bristol, England, recently posted a rare video of her boyfriend, rapper Stormzy, while out partying in Los Angeles. Follow @MayaJama on Instagram to keep up with all the latest developments in the "Love Island" villa.