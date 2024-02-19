How to watch 'Love Island All Stars' final — live stream season finale online from anywhere
It's only live once
Everybody deserves a second shot at finding love, or whatever it is that the "Love Island All Stars" contestants are looking for. However, whether it's down to the truncated format, the islanders themselves or Toby's almighty curveball, none of the remaining couples can say with any confidence that they have the title in the bag ahead of the live final.
Traveling abroad? You can watch tonight's "Love Island All Stars" finale for FREE online and from anywhere with a VPN.
The "Love Island All Stars" final airs on Monday, Feb. 19 at 9 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 8 a.m. AEDT on ITV2 and ITVX.
• FREE — ITVX (U.K.)
• FREE — 9Now (AU)
• U.S. — Peacock
• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN risk-free
A succession of badly timed tiffs, hasty recouplings and bombshell arrivals have turned the chaos factor up to 11, so much so that only three of the six couples left in tonight's finale have lasted more than a fortnight.
Those would be Josh and Sophie, Anton and Georgia H, and Tom and Molly, though all of them have shown cracks in recent days. The heartrate challenge showed that Molly and her ex Callum still have feelings for each other, Anton and Georgia H got called out for being fake, and Josh has had an outburst of his own.
With love seemingly in short supply, the rumored return of the split or steal twist could be just what the doctor ordered. If it does return for the "Love Island All Stars" grand final, one partner from the winning couple will be given the chance to make off the entire £50,000 prize.
Here's everything you need to know to watch the "Love Island All Stars" final online and stream the episode for free no matter where in the world you are.
Watch 'Love Island All Stars' final free online
Watch 'Love Island All Stars' final online FREE in the U.K.
The "Love Island All Stars" final airs on Monday, Feb. 19 at 9 p.m. GMT on ITV2.
The episode will also be available to stream live and on demand on ITVX. It’s FREE to watch and carries thousands of great TV shows and movies. However, you will need a valid TV license to stream the "Love Island All Stars" final live.
If you're outside of the UK when it's on, you can try using a VPN to get around the geo-restrictions that will prevent ITVX from working. Scroll down for more information and instructions.
Watch 'Love Island All Stars' final FREE in Australia
Viewers in Australia are two days behind, which means we'd expect the "Love Island All Stars" final to air on Wednesday, Feb. 21.
Episodes drop onto the free streaming platform 9Now at 6 p.m. AEDT each day. All you need to access the service is an Australian postcode.
Remember, if you’re traveling and geo-blocking won’t let you connect to the streaming platforms you use back home, purchasing a VPN will allow you to watch the "Love Island All Stars" final online, no matter where you are.
Watch 'Love Island All Stars' final from anywhere
How to watch 'Love Island All Stars' final from anywhere in the world
A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the country you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you normally watch, even when you're traveling or don't live in the service's "home" country to begin with.
We've tested plenty of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN. It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 100+ countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in Canada and want to view ITVX, you'd select U.K. from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX and watch "Love Island All Stars" final streams as if you were in the U.K..
'Love Island All Stars' final streams by country
How to watch 'Love Island All Stars' final streams in the U.S.
NBC's streaming service Peacock is the exclusive place to watch "Love Island All Stars" in the U.S.
At the time of publication, it's not clear when the final will be available to stream on the platform, but it won't be long.
The series started on Monday, Jan. 29 – two weeks after its U.K. premiere – however, with episodes dropping thick and fast, the gap has narrowed significantly.
A subscription to Peacock is $5.99 a month for Premium membership, but the $11.99 Premium Plus plan gives you an ad-free experience.
Not only is Peacock one of the best streaming services, but it's also available on most of the best streaming devices.
Peacock is the home of the vast NBCUniversal library, including every episode of "The Office" (here's our in-depth list of the best Peacock shows to watch). Subscribers can also watch live WWE and EPL action, and episodes of current NBC series.
How to watch the 'Love Island All Stars' final in Canada
"Love Island All Stars" is being shown on CTV in Canada. The series started airing just under a week after its U.K. premiere.
At the time of writing, it isn't clear when the final episode will air in Canada, but we'd suggest marking Saturday, Feb. 24 in your calendar.
Not in Canada at the moment? Signing up to ExpressVPN will help you access your preferred streaming service when you're overseas.
2024 'Love Island All Stars' final cast
Men
|Name
|Age
|Original series
|Anton Danyluk
|29
|Series 5
|Callum Jones
|27
|Series 6
|Josh Ritchie
|29
|Series 1
|Toby Aromolaran
|24
|Series 7
|Tom Clare
|24
|Series 9
|Adam Maxted
|31
|Series 2
Women
|Name
|Age
|Original series
|Georgia Harrison
|29
|Series 3
|Georgia Steel
|25
|Series 4
|Molly Smith
|29
|Series 6
|Arabella Chi
|32
|Series 5
|Sophie Piper
|25
|Series 6
|Jess Gale
|24
|Series 6
'Love Island All Stars' final cast Instagram handles
- Anton Danyluk
- Callum Jones
- Georgia Harrison
- Georgia Steel
- Josh Ritchie
- Molly Smith
- Toby Aromolaran
- Arabella Chi
- Sophie Piper
- Tom Clare
- Jess Gale
- Adam Maxted
'Love Island All Stars' final couples
- Tom & Molly
- Toby & Georgia S
- Anton & Georgia H
- Callum & Jess
- Josh & Sophie
- Adam & Arabella
