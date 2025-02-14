This is the one comfort movie I’ll be watching on Valentine’s Day — and you can stream it for free

Valentine’s Day is here, which means now’s the perfect time to throw on a comfort movie. I have a fair share of movies that I watch when I need a good pick-me-up, and one that always makes the cut is “What If” (titled “The F Word” in other regions).

This romantic comedy starring Daniel Radcliffe and Zoe Kazan never fails to put me in a good mood and it’s definitely one I’ll be watching today now that it’s streaming for free on Pluto TV.

Directed by Michael Dowse, this rom-com strikes just the right balance between charm and sincerity. Sure, it’s a little predictable and not a genre standout, but “What If” feels like a warm blanket, and sometimes, that’s exactly what you need. Plus, you can never go wrong with a good will-they-won’t-they dynamic as the two leads dance around their growing feelings until the tension eventually boils over.

So, if you’re looking for something to stream this Valentine’s Day, “What If” might just become your next comfort movie. Here’s why you should watch this charming romantic comedy for free right now.

‘What If’ delivers a refreshingly real take on falling in love

(Image credit: Cinematic / Alamy Stock Photo / Entertainment One)

“What If” works so well because it doesn’t rely on the stereotypical tropes found in many romance movies and instead focuses on both the good and bad sides of falling for someone. It shows how feelings aren’t always a choice and how, sometimes, you naturally bond with someone when you least expect it.

In this case, we follow Wallace (Radcliffe), a med school dropout who’s sworn off relationships after a bad breakup. He meets a bubbly woman named Chantry (Kazan) at a party thrown by Chantry’s cousin, who also happens to be Wallace’s best friend, Allan (Adam Driver). From the moment they start talking, Wallace and Chantry click, bonding over their quirky sense of humor and love for wordplay (their conversation about “fool’s gold” sandwiches is a standout). It’s clear they have instant chemistry, but when Chantry casually mentions she has a boyfriend, Wallace mentally shelves any romantic interest and agrees to be just friends.

Of course, staying “just friends” isn’t easy when two people share such a deep bond. What follows is a slow-burn friendship where their connection only deepens over time, leading to the classic dilemma of whether to risk it all or protect the friendship. Despite their agreement not to cross the line, their relationship is filled with natural banter, stolen glances, and moments where their true feelings threaten to slip through.

(Image credit: AJ Pics / Alamy Stock Photo / Entertainment One)

Wallace and Chantry’s undeniable chemistry is what makes this rom-com so fun to watch. Their connection feels effortless, no forced conversation, no cheesy declarations, just two people naturally drawn to each other. Their friendship grows the more time they spend together, and through their awkward gestures and lingering closeness, it is obvious there is something deeper between them. And honestly, that is exactly what the romance genre needs more of.

Like I said before, “What If” is not the greatest romance movie of all time, and yeah, it drags a bit near the end when you already know exactly where it is headed. But every time I revisit it, I have a great time from start to finish, and that alone tells me the movie does exactly what it needs to.

I also have to give credit to Adam Driver as Allan and Mackenzie Davis as Allan’s partner Nicole for bringing the real comedy. Even as side characters, they are woven into the story enough that you actually care about this whole friend group. Plus, Driver and Davis are ridiculously charming, and between the prude jokes and flirty banter, they more than make up for their characters not being fully fleshed out.

‘What If’ is the perfect Valentine’s Day watch

(Image credit: Photo 12 / Alamy Stock Photo / Entertainment One)

Whether you are spending Valentine’s Day with a partner, your friends or just your sweet self, “What If” is the kind of movie that fits any vibe. It is sweet without being cheesy, funny without trying too hard, and just grounded enough to feel real. The chemistry between Daniel Radcliffe and Zoe Kazan makes every scene feel incredibly charming, like you are watching two people fall for each other in real-time.

Unlike a lot of rom-coms, “What If” doesn’t go all in on grand gestures or dramatic misunderstandings. Instead, it’s about the little things, like the late-night conversations, lingering glances, and the inside jokes that slowly turn into something more. That’s what makes it feel so real. Because in real life, love is not always some big dramatic moment. Sometimes, it is meeting the right person at the wrong time and trying to figure out what that even means.

Even if you are not big on rom-coms, this one has enough heart and humor to win you over. So if you are looking for something lighthearted but still meaningful to watch this Valentine’s Day, “What If” is the perfect choice now that it’s streaming for free (with the occasional ads). And hey, worst case, you get some Fool’s Gold sandwich trivia.

Stream "What If" for free on Pluto TV now.