5 of my favorite romances on Netflix to stream right now

Romantic films are among my favorite kind. A truly romantic movie can leave you with a wonderfully warm feeling inside that lasts long after the end credits have played. Even if you don't have that sort of romance in your life at the moment, watching these films can feel like a wonderful escape.

You'll find some of the best romances on Netflix right now. Whether you want the depiction of true love lasting a lifetime, rediscovering a love once thought lost, or finding love in the midst of tragedy, there is something for just about everyone. I love movies about romance found throughout all ages, too. It's a reminder that finding love isn't just for the young!

'The Notebook'

The Notebook (2004) Official Trailer - Ryan Gosling Movie - YouTube Watch On

If you've somehow never seen "The Notebook," you are in for a treat. It captures the type of love we all hope to find one day. Adapted from a book by Nicholas Sparks, it tells the story of how Noah (Ryan Gosling) and Allie (Rachel McAdams) met and fell in love one summer, as told by an elderly man to an elderly woman in a convalescent home. It's not long before we learn this is an older Noah talking to his love, Allie.

When the two first meet, Allie's wealthy parents want her to have nothing to do with him because Noah is a working-class guy. Sadly the two young lovers separate — until they find each other once again, right as Allie's about to get married. There's so much that can be said about this movie. If you are looking for one of the best romantic movies of all time, this is the one to watch.

'Before Sunset'

Before Sunset (2004) Official Trailer #1 - Ethan Hawke Movie - YouTube Watch On

Fans of "Before Sunrise" likely know about the second film in Richard Linklater's romantic trilogy, but even if you hadn't seen the first, "Before Sunset" can stand on its own. Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy reprise their respective roles as Jesse and Celine, and co-wrote the script with Linklater. Nine years after meeting in Vienna, their lives are different now. They both have significant others, and Jesse also has a son. However, as they roam the streets of Paris, they realize their connection has endured and profoundly impacted their lives.

"Before Sunset" is a beautiful film, not just because of its setting in Paris, but because it depicts adults who have fallen in love and found each other once again, even after the highs and lows of life separated them for a while.

'Along Came Polly'

Along Came Polly Official Trailer #1 - Ben Stiller Movie (2004) HD - YouTube Watch On

This early aughts film captures what I love about romantic comedies. It stars Ben Stiller as Reuben and Jennifer Aniston as Polly, whose relationship embodies the idea of "opposites attract." Reuben likes to play it safe, while Polly is all about taking chances. She's a free spirit and represents everything that scares him about life.

After meeting at a gallery, their romance blossoms, but Reuben is constantly wondering if he could spend his life with someone who is always taking risks. When his ex-wife attempts to reconcile, things become even more complicated. He has to face an important decision: Who does he see himself spending the rest of his life with? Aniston and Stiller share a ton of comedic and romantic chemistry, and it's a delight to see them together on screen.

'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind'

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind Official Trailer #1 - Jim Carrey, Kate Winslet Movie (2004) HD - YouTube Watch On

"Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" has become a cult classic since its release in 2004. Jim Carrey stars as Joel Barish, who finds out ex-girlfriend Clementine (Kate Winslet) is undergoing a treatment to erase all memories of him. In response, he does the same. While he's asleep, a team of professionals begin eliminating any trace of the former relationship he once treasured. All the while, he's reliving every former experience with Clementine, from their first meeting on the beach at Montauk to their painful final arguments.

It's a bizarre and touching movie that depicts love when it's at its best and when it's soured. Carrey's and Winslet's characters aren't the only ones battling out the trials and tribulations of love in this film. The employees at Lacuna Inc., particularly Dr. Mierzwiak (Tom Wilkinson), Patrick (Elijah Wood), and Mary (Kirsten Dunst), find themselves tangled in their own complex romantic webs. It goes to show you that finding "the one" isn't easy — and neither is letting go.

'Our Souls at Night'

Our Souls At Night | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

If you are looking for a romance about finding love in your older years, you don't want to miss "Our Souls at Night." Robert Redford and Jane Fonda pair up for their fourth film together, playing a widow and widower who begin a platonic relationship that has romantic potential. It all begins when Addie (Jane Fonda) asks Louis (Robert Redford) to spend the night with her, but just as friends.

When Addie's son, Gene, drops off his son to spend the summer with them, Addie and Louis' relationship deepens. Addie ends up having to face a tough decision: Does family come first or love? "Our Souls at Night" showcases the complications of life, aging and family. Redford and Fonda are wonderful together, and it's lovely to see them in another film.

