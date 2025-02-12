5 romantic horror movies to watch for Valentine's Day

As mid-February approaches, the mood for love turns up. It always happens like clockwork, and that’s all thanks to Valentine’s Day. Romance infiltrates our viewing habits, leading to more rom-coms and tearjerkers being watched in the lead-up to February 14. That’s not a bad thing, especially if watching a classic like “Casablanca,” “Pretty Woman” or “Sleepless in Seattle.”

Over the last 30 years, horror has paired up with the romance genre for some bloody valentines. Many of these horrors combine comedic elements with slashers to create a twisted romance. For couples looking to compromise on a movie, try a romantic horror. Who knows? Maybe it will become a new tradition. Try giving one of these five romantic horror movies a shot for Valentine’s Day.

'Freaky'

Freaky - Slaughterhouse (In Theaters November 13) [HD] - YouTube Watch On

“Freaky” combines the body-swapping premise of “Freaky Friday” with the slasher-comedic vibes of “Scream.” The end result is a fun genre movie with a good Vince Vaughn and a great Kathryn Newton. Teenager Millie Kessler is the unpopular kid who spends her free time serving as her high school’s mascot. One night, Millie is stabbed by a serial killer known as the Blissfield Butcher (Vaughn).

Due to the mythical nature of the dagger, Millie and the Butcher swap bodies. To change back, Millie, who is inside the Butcher’s body, must stab the Butcher by midnight or she’ll remain in the body forever. The movie is more comedy than romance, though Millie’s crush (Uriah Shelton) plays a key role toward the end. Regardless, “Freaky” is the perfect balance of comedy and horror in this rip-roaring adventure.

►Watch free on Prime Video

‘Bones and All’

BONES AND ALL | Official Trailer | MGM Studios - YouTube Watch On

Taking the phrase “hungry for love” quite literally, Luca Guadagnino explores a young adult romance between cannibals in “Bones and All.” Due to her cannibalistic desires, Maren (Taylor Russell) is abandoned by her father. Alone at 18, Maren sets out to find her mother in Minnesota.

While on the trip, Maren meets fellow eater Lee (Timothée Chalamet), and the two fall in love. For the first time in her life, Maren starts to accept herself because of her love for Lee. However, this romantic story may not end happily as their hunger attracts nefarious forces, including the enigmatic Sully (Mark Rylance). Perhaps you should wait until after watching to have your candlelit Valentine's dinner.

►Watch on Peacock

'Happy Death Day'

Happy Death Day | Trailer | Own it now on Blu-ray, DVD & Digital - YouTube Watch On

Christopher Landon is an important figure on this list. Before directing “Freaky,” Landon helmed “Happy Death Day” and its sequel, “Happy Death Day 2U.” Landon clearly has a gift for slasher comedies and arguably has the next understanding of the genre besides “Scream’s” Kevin Williamson. “Happy Death Day” is like “Groundhog Day” with a killer.

On the morning of her birthday, college student Tree Gelbman (Jessica Rothe) wakes up in the bed of an underclassman, Carter (Israel Broussard). Later that night, Tree is stabbed by a masked killer. Right after the murder, Tree wakes up again in Carter’s bed. This happens again and again… and again. Stuck in a time loop, Tree eventually uses the extra lives to her advantage as she tries to unmask the killer before the day resets.

►Rent/buy on Amazon or Apple

'Fresh’

FRESH | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures - YouTube Watch On

For actress Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Fresh” is a departure from the earnestness and sweetness of “Normal People.” Portland resident Noa struggles to find good men via online dating, but thinks she finally has a winner when she meets Steve (Sebastian Stan) at the supermarket.

After various successful dates, Noa and Steve graduate to a weekend getaway. Then, “Fresh” takes an unexpected turn that we withhold to avoid spoilers. Keep an open mind with “Fresh.” While there will be some upsetting moments, “Fresh” is a fun, delectable look at modern dating with two compatible co-stars.

►Watch on Hulu

'Scream'

SCREAM | Official Trailer | Paramount Movies - YouTube Watch On

Mason Gooding, one of the stars of “Heart Eyes,” called Neve Campbell the “ godmother of the genre ” when describing her impact in “Scream." While “Scream” isn’t necessarily romantic, a twisted relationship between two characters significantly impacts the twist ending.

One year after the murder of her mother, Sidney Prescott (Campbell) becomes the target of Ghostface, a masked killer in a black costume who violently slaughters his victims with a knife. The more Ghostface kills, the closer he gets to Sidney, and it all culminates in a party full of lies, deception and blood — lots and lots of blood.

►Watch on Max