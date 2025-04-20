I just found the one heartwarming movie I’ll be watching every Easter — and it’s 92% on Rotten Tomatoes

I’ll admit, Easter isn’t typically a time I associate with movies. I usually spend the day with family or outdoors, soaking up the spring weather. But this year, I found myself searching for something different — a movie that could complement the feel of the season. And that’s when I stumbled upon “The Spectacular Now.”

Now, let me be clear: “The Spectacular Now” isn’t an Easter movie. It isn’t set during the holiday, and there’s no mention of Easter eggs or springtime traditions. But its themes of growth, self-discovery, and the messy, beautiful nature of relationships felt like the perfect fit for this time of year.

So, while this romantic drama might not be a traditional Easter pick, it’s the kind of movie that’ll have you reflecting on the important moments in life. And with a high rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s clearly a movie that’s earned its place in the hearts of many.

If you’re looking for a meaningful movie to watch this Easter weekend, here’s why “The Spectacular Now” should be at the top of your list.

What is ‘The Spectacular Now’ about?

“The Spectacular Now” follows high school senior Sutter Keely (Miles Teller), a charismatic and effortlessly charming teen who lives entirely in the moment. He’s the life of every party, a smooth talker with a flask always in hand, and someone who’s more interested in avoiding the future than planning for it.

But after a night of heavy drinking, Sutter wakes up on a stranger’s lawn and meets Aimee Finecky (Shailene Woodley), a quiet, studious girl with a completely different outlook on life.

Their unlikely friendship quickly turns into something deeper as the two navigate their final months of high school. Aimee encourages Sutter to think beyond his impulsive lifestyle, while Sutter helps Aimee find her voice.

But as their bond grows stronger, Sutter is forced to confront his fractured relationship with his absentee father, his fear of the future, and his struggle with self-worth.

I’ll be watching ‘The Spectacular Now’ for Easter

(Image credit: AJ Pics / Alamy Stock Photo / A24)

I know it’s not exactly an Easter movie. But “The Spectacular Now” has something that quietly fits this time of year: a sense of emotional renewal. Easter is often associated with fresh starts and reflecting on where you’ve been versus where you’re going. That’s exactly what this movie taps into, even if it’s set in the hazy heat of summer rather than a spring morning.

“The Spectacular Now” is not wrapped in tidy resolutions or sugar-coated lessons. Instead, it gives us characters who are figuring things out in real time. Sutter and Aimee spend most of their time together navigating the confusing, heartbreaking, and sometimes beautiful transition into adulthood.

(Image credit: A24 / Cinematic / Alamy)

This romantic drama is also incredibly grounding because of its two lead performances. Without that type of chemistry, “The Spectacular Now” just wouldn’t work and would’ve been thrown to the side with other forgettable romance flicks. Thankfully Woodley and Teller give performances that feel lived-in and vulnerable.

So no, it’s not a holiday classic. But it is a movie that holds space for reflection, hope, and the possibility of change — all of which feel right at home this time of year. Whether you’ve seen it before or not, “The Spectacular Now” is worth revisiting (or discovering) when you’re in need of something that hits close to the heart.

(Image credit: A24 / AJ Pics / Alamy)

I’m not alone in my praise either because “The Spectacular Now” holds an impressive 92% on Rotten Tomatoes. The audience rating is slightly lower at 76% but the majority of viewers agree it’s well worth a watch.

Brian Tallerico from Hollywood Chicago summarized my thoughts perfectly: “Touching, funny, romantic, and so remarkably real, James Ponsoldt's teen drama captures a truth about our formative years that so many other similar films fail to come close to grasping.”

So if you're looking for a charming romance flick that will sway your heart and possibly make you cry this Easter, “The Spectacular Now” is a solid choice. It sometimes falls into typical genre tropes but that doesn’t make it any less worthy.

Buy/rent "The Spectacular Now" on Amazon or Apple TV.