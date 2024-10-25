How to watch 'The Voice UK' final 2024 online from anywhere as Little Mix's Perrie Edwards guest stars

"The Voice UK" 2024 final may be a four-way contest, with Tom Jones, LeAnn Rimes, McFly duo Tom and Danny, and will.i.am each bringing an act to the series decider, but by virtue of quite simply being a cut above, it's looking increasingly like it will be a showdown between Deb Orah and Ava.

Here's how to watch "The Voice UK" 2024 final from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

'The Voice UK' final 2024 release date, streaming details "The Voice UK" final 2024 airs in the U.K. on Saturday, October 26 at 8:10 p.m. BST.

• Watch FREE — ITVX (U.K.)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free

Both singers have been taken under the wing of the series' newest judges, with Deb Orah being mentored by Rimes, and and Ava by cheery double-act Tom and Danny, who cut his teeth on "The Voice Kids UK". In last weekend's semi-finals, Ava wowed with her rendition of "God Only Knows", only for Deb Orah to reduce viewers to floods of tears with "Bridge Over Troubled Water".

Storry (will.i.am) and Billy & Louie (Tom Jones) are, of course, by no means out of it, but it's going to take one heck of an effort to beat either Deb Orah or Ava to the top prize of a record deal with EMI, £50,000 and a trip to Universal Studios Florida.

Eagle-eyed viewers may have noticed that Deb Orah, Ava and Storry's blind auditions were all featured in episode 2 of the series — if you missed it the first time around, it might be worth revisiting. Read on and we'll show you how to watch "The Voice UK" final 2024 online from anywhere.

Watch 'The Voice UK' final 2024 free online

In the U.K., "The Voice UK" final 2024 will air at 8:10 p.m. BST on Saturday, October 26 on ITV1, which is available to live stream on the ITVX streaming service. Both are free with a valid TV licence.

Brits abroad can stream "The Voice UK" final 2024 from anywhere in the world with a VPN. Full details on how to use a VPN just below...

Watch 'The Voice UK' final 2024 from anywhere

How to watch 'The Voice UK' final 2024 from anywhere in the world

If "The Voice UK" final isn't streaming where you currently are, that doesn't mean you have to miss it while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can live stream the show from wherever you are.

We've evaluated many options, and NordVPN is the best VPN you can get right now — find out why in our NordVPN review. NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility and impressive speeds. You can try it risk-free for 30 days.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 111 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view ITVX as usual, you'd select a U.K.-based server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX and watch "The Voice UK" final 2024 as if you were back home.

'The Voice UK' final 2024 streams by country

Can I watch 'The Voice UK' final 2024 in the U.S.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"The Voice UK" doesn't air in the U.S., but you can console yourself by instead tuning into "The Voice" season 26, the American version with Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani and Michael Bublé.

If you're a Brit currently across the pond you can still catch "The Voice UK" final 2024 by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'The Voice UK' final 2024 in Canada?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There's no indication that "The Voice UK" will ever air in Canada either, and if it does, suffice to say season 13 will be a long way off.

If you're usually based in the U.K., but are visiting Canada, you can still watch ITVX via a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'The Voice UK' final 2024 in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Australia has its own version of "The Voice", which incidentally also features LeAnn Rimes. Season 13 is ongoing, and there's no reason to believe "The Voice UK" will be picked up by a broadcaster Down Under.

For the timebeing, Brits can tune in by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

'The Voice UK' finalists 2024

Deb Orah (LeAnn Rimes)

Storry (will.i.am)

Billy & Louie (Tom Jones)

Ava (Tom & Danny)

More from Tom's Guide