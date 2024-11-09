5 best new movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and more

The weather may be getting colder, but the best streaming services are serving up plenty of hot new movies to curl up to. But with so much on offer, the question of what to watch can become a headache in and of itself.

That's why we've rounded up the best new movies that just landed on streaming to help you cut through the noise for your next movie night. Leading the pack this week is a charming new yuletide romcom on Netflix, "Meet Me Next Christmas," along with "My Old Ass," a coming-of-age comedy-drama starring Aubrey Plaza and Maisy Stella, on Prime Video. Elsewhere, Hulu has a heartfelt new family comedy in "The Present" and Tubi got a slept-on sci-fi action flick starring Tom Cruise in "The Edge of Tomorrow."

For more to watch, don't forget to check out our guide to everything new to Netflix in November as well as the best new movies and shows to watch this weekend. So without further ado, let's dive into the top picks for what to watch.

'Meet Me Next Christmas' (Netflix)

Netflix is kicking off the holiday season with its first festive offering of the year: "Meet Me Next Christmas." The yuletide rom-com stars Christina Milian as Layla, a young woman determined to secure a ticket to a sold-out Pentatonix Christmas Eve concert so she can reconnect with the man of her dreams (Kofi Siriboe). She sets out on a "treasure hunt for love" across the Big Apple with an unexpected ally at her side: professional concierge, Teddy (Devale Ellis). However, the closer Layla gets to her predestined meet-cute, the more she begins to doubt whether this guy could really be the one she's been searching for.

'My Old Ass' (Prime Video)

"My Old Ass" has a terrible name but dazzling reviews; it's currently sitting at a respectable 90% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. This coming-of-age comedy-drama follows 18-year-old Elliot (Maisy Stella) who goes on a life-altering mushroom trip that brings her face-to-face with her almost 40-year-old self (played by Aubrey Plaza).

Her older self advises her not to be so eager to leave her hometown and to stay the hell away from a guy named Chad (Percy Hynes White), whom she runs into the next day. Though she thinks he's cute, she opts to listen to her future self’s warning and steers clear, and in the process begins to reconsider her perspective on sexuality, family, and the next chapter of her life.

'The Whale' (Netflix)

Directed by Darren Aronofsky and based on Samuel D. Hunter’s play, "The Whale" stars Brendan Fraser as Charlie, a severely obese English teacher stuck in a deeply solitary life that's broken only by the occasional visits from his friend and caretaker Liz (Hong Chau). Following the death of his partner, he turned to binge eating and isolation to deal with his grief.

Now facing serious health issues due to his size, he realizes he's not long for this world and attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter, Ellie (Sadie Sink). Though their encounters are tense and awkward, through them he tries to find redemption and make peace with his past before it's too late.

'Edge of Tomorrow' (Tubi)

Audiences slept on this high-octane sci-fi action flick starring Tom Cruise when it first came out but since debuting on streaming, it's seen a well-earned revival. "Edge of Tomorrow" is set in a future where Earth is under attack by powerful alien invaders. Enter Major William "Bill" Cage (Cruise), an unwilling soldier who is demoted for cowardice and forced into the heart of the bloodbath.

Things take an unexpected turn when Cage finds himself caught in a time loop, reliving the same brutal day each time he falls in battle. Determined to break the cycle, he seeks out Sergeant Rita Vrataski (Emily Blunt), a celebrated warrior who once experienced the same phenomenon after contact with alien blood. Together, they form an alliance to break free from the time loop, overcome the alien threat, and save humanity.

'The Present' (Hulu)

In many ways, "The Present" feels like a homage to "Freaky Friday," "Parent Trap" and other feel-good fantasies centered on families struggling to connect. After his parents announce their plans to divorce, Taylor Diehl (Easton Rocket Sweda) uncovers a family heirloom that can manipulate time — just the ticket to keep his family's dynamic from unraveling.

He teams up with his older siblings, Emma (Shay Rudolph) and Max (Mason Shea Joyce) to go back in time and save their parents' relationship. But they're soon forced to confront some painful life lessons about love, family, and accepting what we can and can't change.

