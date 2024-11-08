7 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video and more (Nov. 8-10)

Whether you’re in the mood for a Western, an adventure or a holiday rom-com, you should be able to find something to watch this weekend. Netflix , Prime Video and more of the best streaming services continue the onslaught of new releases, so you have plenty of binge-watching options.

At the top of our TV watch list is "Yellowstone" season 5 part 2. The final chapter of the Dutton family saga promises twists, turns, explosions and death, so don't miss out. Also on tap this weekend: "Outer Banks" season 4 part 2. The teen treasure-hunting drama will be filled with more thrills and romance.

On the movie side, Netflix begins rolling out its holiday movies with "Meet Me Next Christmas." Here's our guide on what to watch this weekend.

New TV shows

‘Yellowstone’ season 5 part 2 (Paramount Network)

And another empire bites the dust. “Yellowstone” has reigned as cable TV’s most-watched series for years and it could’ve coasted on success for many more, yet it’s coming to an end because the creator and the star couldn't get along. Kevin Costner may play the show’s patriarch and is a big reason for its popularity, but ultimately, Taylor Sheridan is the boss. So, with that, “Yellowstone” rides off into the sunset, but it will live on in various spinoffs, prequels and sequels. As for this final run, we’re not sure how John Dutton will be written out, but his departure will certainly incite an all-out brawl between his children Kayce (Luke Grimes), Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Jamie (Wes Bentley) for control over the family ranch.

Episode 9 premieres Sunday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Network (via Philo, Sling or Fubo)

‘Outer Banks’ season 4 part 2 (Netflix)

The Pogues are back in the hunt for more treasure. After squandering their fortune from the El Dorado gold, the teens have taken on a new quest to find Blackbeard’s Blue Crown. But it’s plunged them into deadly circumstances, with John B (Chase Stokes), Sarah (Madelyn Cline), Pope (Jonathan Daviss) and Cleo (Carlacia Grant) stuck in rapidly flooding catacombs. They'll probably survive, but they will still need to retrieve the mysterious scroll that’s likely a map to the crown. Meanwhile, JJ (Rudy Pankow) is still reeling from the bombshell of his true parentage.

Streaming now on Netflix

‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ (Prime Video)

The action spy series “Citadel” gets a second spinoff, with this prequel focused on stuntman Bunny (Varun Dhawan). He recruits struggling actress Honey (Samantha) for a side gig that takes them into the high-stakes world of espionage. Years later, they are estranged when their dangerous past catches up to them, forcing them to reunite to protect their young daughter Nadia (played by Priyanka Chopra in the original series).

Streaming now on Prime Video

‘The Penguin’ finale (HBO)

Somehow, this spinoff of “The Batman” has gotten very little in the way of online buzz. Which is too bad, because it's excellent. If you passed it over, the series finale is a good reason to catch up. Throughout the season, Oz (Colin Farrell) has been scheming and scrabbling to come out on top in Gotham’s underworld. He’s been mostly successful, cornering the market on the new drug Bliss. But now, Sofia Gigante (Cristin Milioti), is out to kill him. Oz will have to think fast and act smart to become the kingpin he has always wanted to be.

Episode 8 premieres Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and Max

New movies

‘Meet Me Next Christmas’ (Netflix)

‘Tis the season for holiday movies! Netflix is getting an early jumpstart with this new Christmas rom-com starring Christina Milian as a woman with a dream: a concert ticket. No, not to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour but to a sold-out Pentatonix Christmas Eve show. Layla hopes to reconnect there with the man of her dreams, the dashing James (Kofi Siriboe). To nab a ticket, she’s sent on a “treasure hunt for love” through New York City, accompanied by professional concierge Teddy (Devale Ellis). But as Layla gets closer to her goal, she begins to question what (and who) she truly wants.

Streaming now on Netflix

‘My Old Ass’ (Prime Video)

Nostalgia is a powerful drug — even more than ‘shrooms. This dramedy kicks off with free-spirited Elliott (Maisy Stella) turning 18 years old. During a celebratory campout with friends, she drinks a hallucinogenic mushroom tea. It brings her face-to-face with her older, wiser 38-year-old self (Aubrey Plaza). Over the rest of the summer, Elliott’s “old ass” begins doling out advice and warnings — especially about a boy named Chad (Percy Hynes White) — which changes her outlook on love, family and her future.

Streaming now on Prime Video

‘A Different Man’ (PVOD)

Many of us have that one thing about ourselves we’d like to change. If only we could be prettier, smarter, thinner, curvier, etc. etc. then life would be perfect. For aspiring actor Edward (Sebastian Stan), he wishes he could change his face, which is disfigured due to a condition called neurofibromatosis. Then, he undergoes a radical procedure that drastically transforms his appearance so that he looks like … well, Sebastian Stan. When his neighbor writes a play based on his life pre-surgery, Edward finds his claim to the role slipping away to another actor with neurofibromatosis, the charismatic Oswald (Adam Pearson).

Streaming now with purchase on Amazon or Apple