3 best free shows on Roku Channel right now

Roku's ad-supported streaming service, the Roku Channel, has a ton of options. With plenty of live channels and a huge library of on-demand movies and TV shows, the Roku Channel serves it all up for free with few commercial interruptions. In fact, the ad breaks are often shorter and less frequent compared to some paid subscription platforms. And you don't have to pay a cent to use this one.

But given the abundance of content on the Roku Channel, it can be hard to figure out what to watch. There's a huge mix of classic shows, modern series, and lesser-known international gems. With so much to choose from, it's easy to feel overwhelmed. That's why we've made it easier by picking out three great series that you can enjoy on the Roku Channel without spending a dime. Check them out below.

'Bones'

Inspired by the work of real-life forensic anthropologist Kathy Reichs, this procedural focuses on Dr. Temperance Brennan (Emily Deschanel), an anthropologist with a knack for uncovering secrets from victims' remains. Partnered with Special Agent Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz), a former Army sniper who's skeptical of science, they form an unlikely crime-solving team. Spanning 12 seasons, "Bones" serves up stand-alone cases each episode and lives to feed the "will they or won't they" nature that fans have come to enjoy over the years, with the monotone Brennan the foil for the more personable Booth.

Watch on the Roku Channel

'Grimm'

Nick Burkhardt (David Giuntoli) is a homicide detective who discovers he's a descendant of a long line of guardians known as Grimms. As he comes to terms with his new abilities, Nick must come to terms with a world where fairy tale creatures, known as Wesen, live among humans in secret. With the help of his friends and allies, including partner Hank (Russell Hornsby) and the reformed Wesen Monroe (Silas Weir Mitchell), Nick must maintain the delicate balance between the human and Wesen worlds while solving crimes and protecting the innocent from the more dangerous creatures out in the world.

Watch on the Roku Channel

'Charmed'

Charmed (The CW) Trailer HD - 2018 Reboot - YouTube Watch On

Sisters Prue (Shannen Doherty), Piper (Holly Marie Combs), and Phoebe Halliwell (Alyssa Milano) discover their destiny as the most powerful good witches in history. Each sister possesses a unique magical ability: Prue can move objects with her mind, Piper can freeze time, and Phoebe can see into the future. When the sisters combine their powers, they form the "Power of Three," a magical force that lets them protect innocent lives from demons, warlocks, and other supernatural threats. Oh, and don't worry. There's more than enough drama to be had here, too.

Watch on the Roku Channel