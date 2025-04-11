3 best thriller movies on the Roku Channel right now

Spring doesn’t just bring sunshine and blooming flowers; it's also the perfect excuse to sit inside, away from the pollen, and dive into something thrilling.

Time to trade those heavy winter dramas for sharp, suspense-filled thrillers that'll leave you breathless.

If you're craving a rush without burning a hole in your pocket, the Roku Channel has your back. It’s one of the best-kept secrets among the best free streaming services, with a large library of movies and shows.

That includes plenty of thrillers that span everything from psychological chess matches to relentless manhunts, all without paying a single cent. Here are a few great thrillers you can watch right now on the Roku Channel — all for free.

'Cell'

Based on Stephen King's novel of the same name, "Cell" follows Clay Riddell (John Cusack), an artist who finds himself at ground zero of a technological apocalypse. A mysterious signal, broadcast through cell phones, turns users into violent, mindless creatures known as “phoners.”

Desperate to find his son, Clay teams up with Tom McCourt (Samuel L. Jackson), a sharp-witted train conductor, and Alice Maxwell (Isabelle Fuhrman), a tough teenager. Together, they embark on a harrowing journey through chaos, dodging hordes of the infected in a race to survive what looks like humanity’s grim transformation into a civilization of doomed cell phone addicts.

Watch on the Roku Channel

'John Wick: Chapter 4'

In the fourth installment of this slick, neon-soaked action franchise, John Wick (Keanu Reeves) faces his toughest challenge yet in a desperate bid for freedom from the ruthless High Table, the shadowy council of assassins.

This high-octane thriller races across the globe — from New York to Paris, Berlin, and Osaka — as Wick confronts a powerful new enemy with far-reaching alliances. To earn his way out, he's pushed to battle a gauntlet of deadly foes, some familiar, all formidable, culminating in a final duel at dawn on the streets of Paris.

Whether you’ve been with the series from the start or are just in it for the gorgeously stylized action, this chapter stands as one of the strongest in the "John Wick" saga—and paves the way for whatever comes next.

Watch on the Roku Channel

'Sisu'

Shot in the stark Finnish wilderness on a €6 million budget, "Sisu" draws inspiration from the real-life legend of Finnish sniper Simo Häyhä.

Set during the Lapland War in 1944, the film follows Aatami Korpi (Jorma Tommila), a former Finnish Army commando turned gold prospector who finds himself hunted by a ruthless Nazi SS platoon eager to steal his hard-won treasure.

Already marked by the Soviet Army for his past wartime feats, Korpi now adds Nazis to his list of enemies—unleashing brutal, relentless vengeance on those who thought they could take what’s his. They quickly learn that Korpi is the wrong man to cross.

Watch on the Roku Channel