YouTube Premium subscribers can save big on NFL Sunday Ticket this season — here's how

YouTube Premium is a surprisingly popular streaming service. Lots of people pay $13.99 a month for the privilege of an ad-free experience, and having tested it out myself for the past few months, I get the appeal.

But there's another perk to YouTube Premium that YouTube has kept surprisingly quiet. First reported by Droid Life, being a YouTube Premium subscriber will save you $100 on NFL Sunday Ticket this season.

That's not chump change. A Sunday Ticket subscription through YouTube Primetime Channels currently costs $479 for the 2024-2025 NFL season. But as a YouTube Premium subscriber, I'm currently being offered it for $364 — $125 off. If I want to add NFL RedZone — normally $519 — I can get $125 off on that plan too, bringing the price down to a (slightly) more affordable $404.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Normal price With $100 YouTube Premium credit NFL Sunday Ticket $479 $379 NFL Sunday Ticket + NFL RedZone $519 $419 NFL Sunday Ticket + YouTube TV $379 + $64.99 a month (for 4 months) $264 + $72.99 a month

Make sure to act fast though. This deal, like any Sunday Ticket deal, could disappear at any time.

How to score $100+ off NFL Sunday Ticket with YouTube Premium

Signing up for NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube is simple. Just head over to YouTube Primetime Channels and select the NFL channel.

Once you're there, there will be a button prompting you to sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket. Just make sure you're logged into your YouTube Premium account to score that $100+ off.

Other ways to save on Sunday Ticket

(Image credit: YouTube)

Having a YouTube Premium account isn't the only way to save on NFL Sunday Ticket. There are a surprising amount of ways to save, meaning many people will never need to pay full price for a Sunday Ticket subscription.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Case in point, while I have my YouTube Premium account associated with one Google account, my YouTube TV account is associated with a different one. When I go to sign up with that account, I'm being offered an even bigger discount — $150 off.

Some people are even lucky enough to get Sunday Ticket for free through Verizon. But if you don't have Verizon, we've rounded up several discounts currently available for Sunday Ticket, which you can check out on our NFL Sunday Ticket hub.

Just whatever you do, don't sign up through your iPhone or iPad, as Sunday Ticket is $300 more on Apple devices.