Longines League of Nations Final 2024 live stream: How to watch showjumping online from anywhere

Sunday's Longines League of Nations Final live stream sees nine nations battle to be crowned the winner of the inaugural competition. Ireland topped the Longines League of Nations Ranking, with France and the U.S. in second and third respectively — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

2024 Longines League of Nations Final live streams: TV schedule, dates The 2024 Longines League of Nations Final takes place on Sunday, October 6.

► Time: 8 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. BST / 10 p.m. AEST

• FREE STREAMS — Watch on RTS (Switzerland) / L'Equipe TV (France)

• U.S., U.K., AUS — Watch on FEI.TV (free trial)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Playing out over two rounds at the Real Club de Polo in Barcelona, where Germany won last year's FEI Jumping Nations Cup Final without a single penalty point, all eight teams that have qualified — hosts Spain are participating as guests — are in with a genuine shot at Longines League of Nations Final glory.

Sweden may have finished sixth at the Olympics, but Henrik von Eckermann is world No.1 for a reason. German hopes are led by new individual Olympic champion Christian Kukuk, Switzerland have individual silver medalist Steve Guerdat in their ranks, while the Netherlands' Maikel van der Vleuten took bronze in Paris.

The strongest collective in contention, however, could be that of the U.S., which took team silver in the summer, behind the British contingent, who aren't in contention in Barcelona. France secured bronze on home soil.

Here's how to watch a 2024 Longines League of Nations Final live stream online from anywhere.

FREE Longines League of Nations Final live streams

The 2024 Longines League of Nations Final being live streamed for free on RTS in Switzerland, and on L'Equipe TV in France.

But what if you're based there but aren't at home to catch that free Longines League of Nations Final coverage? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch the event for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Longines League of Nations Final live streams around the world

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the action on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the Longines League of Nations Final live stream online thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 60% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a Swiss service, you'd select Switzerland from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to RTS or another website and watch the 2024 Longines League of Nations Final live stream.

How to watch Longines League of Nations Final in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

You'll need a subscription to FEI.TV to watch the Longines League of Nations Final live in the U.S..

A subscription to the service will set you back $19.99 per month or $179.99 per year with ads. You can pay $39.99 per month or $359.99 per year for an ad-free experience.

However, regardless of which package you choose, you'll get a 30-day FREE trial.

And if you're out of the U.S. but still want to watch the action, don't forget to explore NordVPN, as set out above.

How to watch Longines League of Nations Final in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Live coverage of the 2024 Longines League of Nations Final is being provided by FEI.TV in the U.K..

A subscription starts at £13.75 per month, but your money will go further if you're willing to commit to an annual subscription, which costs £129.95. Either way, you'll get a 30-day FREE trial.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch Longines League of Nations Final in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

FEI.TV is showing the Longines League of Nations Final in Australia. A subscription starts at AU$32.19 per month, while an annual subscription costs AU$289.87. Whichever package you choose, you'll get a 30-day FREE trial.

Away from your Australia home right now? You can simply use a VPN, such as NordVPN, to watch the event as if you were back in Oz.

More from Tom's Guide