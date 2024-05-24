Kaiserslautern vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream: How to watch German Cup final online

The Kaiserslautern vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream heralds a fascinating end to the domestic season in the German Cup. Die Roten Teufel have struggled in the second tier all season but have put together a solid cup round, while Xabi Alonso's Werkself must put Wednesday European disappointment behind them to clinch an historic double. You can watch it live from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

Kaiserslautern vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Kaiserslautern vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream takes place Saturday, May 25.

► Time — 7 p.m. BST / 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 4 a.m. AEST (May 26)

• FREE STREAMS — Das Erste (GER) / Servus TV (AUT)

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN Plus

• U.K. — Watch on Premier Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Kaiserslautern may have only faced one top-flight side en route to their eighth German Cup final, winning just twice, but the Red Devils have managed to put a limp Bundesliga 2 season behind them in knockout football. Top scorer Ragnar Ache faces a late fitness test, so much will depend on Marlon Ritter, who scored a hat-trick last weekend to round off the league campaign.

Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso must ensure his side put Wednesday's 3-0 defeat to an Ademola Lookman-inspired Atalanta in the Europa League final behind them. Die Werkself had famously gone 51 games unbeaten in 2023/24 before that reverse and will start as massive favorites to add the DFB Pokal – as locals call the German Cup – to the Bundesliga crown. The 1993 domestic cup winners were unable to beat the Italians' press midweek and will look to swarm their opponents from the off and get more of the ball to playmaker-in-chief Florian Wirtz.

Read on for where to watch Kaiserslautern vs Bayer Leverkusen live streams in the German Cup final 2024.

Watch Kaiserslautern vs Bayern Leverkusen for free

Great news for football fans in Germany, where free-to-air broadcaster Das Erste will be showing the Kaiserslautern vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream.

In Austria, the game is also free on Servus TV.

Problems will arise if you happen to be abroad while Kaiserslautern vs Bayer Leverkusen is on, as rights restrictions mean you won't be able to use Das Erste or Servus TV from abroad.

Assuming you don't want to sign up for a whole new streaming service for the short time you're away, you'll want to get a VPN (we recommend NordVPN for price and performance). Details below...

How to watch Kaiserslautern vs Bayer Leverkusen from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Kaiserslautern vs Bayer Leverkusen live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from Germany, and want to view your usual German service, you'd select Germany from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to the Das Erste platform or another service and watch the game.

Watch Kaiserslautern vs Bayer Leverkusen in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Kaiserslautern vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream on ESPN Plus through the ESPN App on a range of devices. While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events including selected F1 races, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN+ is available for $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year.

Even better, ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $24.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events, the best Hulu shows such as "The Dropout" and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia", as well as the Disney Plus library of classic Disney and Star Wars content.

If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Kaiserslautern vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch Kaiserslautern vs Bayer Leverkusen in the U.K.

In the U.K., the Kaiserslautern vs Bayer Leverkusen German Cup final live stream, is being shown on Premier Sports, which has taken over the rights mid-season from Viaplay.

You'll need the Premier Sports Pack (which includes Premier Sports 1 & 2, plus La Liga TV for Spanish football) and costs from £9.99 a month on a minimum 12-month term. It's £14.99 for the month-by-month option or £99 if you buy a full year up front.

It'll also cost you these prices above to add Premier Sports to you Sky TV package. For Virgin Media customers, prices start from £12.99 a month.

If you were a subscriber to the Total package on Viaplay, follow this link to find out how to migrate over to Premier Sports.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow a Kaiserslautern vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch Kaiserslautern vs Bayer Leverkusen in Canada

Canadians can watch an Kaiserslautern vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream on DAZN.

DAZN currently costs $24.99 CAD per month, although you can save a little by buying annually ($224.99 CAD). If you're unfamiliar, DAZN has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform out there.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device behave like it's still back in the great white north.

Watch Kaiserslautern vs Bayer Leverkusen in Australia

Aussies can watch the Kaiserslautern vs Bayer Leverkusen game on Optus Sport, which also had the rights to 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $199.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.