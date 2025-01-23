How to watch Djokovic vs Zverev live: stream Australian Open 2025 men's semi-final online, injury update

Novak Djokovic is set to face Alexander Zverev in the 2025 Australian Open semi-final, aiming for a record 25th Grand Slam title. Tennis fans can watch Djokovic vs Zverev from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

Djokovic vs Zverev live: streaming info, date, start time Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev starts at 10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 23 / 3:30 a.m. GMT on Friday, Jan. 24.

► FREE STREAM — 9NOW (Australia)

• U.S. — ESPN & ESPN2 via Sling TV or Fubo / ESPN Plus

• U.K. — Discovery+

Concerns have arisen over Djokovic's fitness after he skipped a number of practice sessions due to a nasty leg injury sustained during his quarter-final victory over Spain's Carlos Alcaraz.

Historically, Djokovic has won all three of Grand Slam encounters against German World No. 2 Zverev, who advanced to this stage after a bruising victory over Tommy Paul 7-6(1), 7-6(0), 2-6, 6-1.

This semi-final marks Zverev's third at the Australian Open having previously graced the 2020 and 2024 semi-finals. In a recent ATP video, Zverev asked Djokovic: “Novak, are you finally going to let me win a Slam myself?”

Our full guide below explains how to watch Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev live online and on TV.

How to watch Djokovic vs Zverev live and free

Watch the 2025 Australian Open men's semi-finals for FREE on Australia's 9Now. • Away from Australia? Don't worry — you can unblock 9Now and watch Djokovic live with our No.1 tennis VPN. We'll show you how to do that below.

How to watch Australian Open 2025 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev on your usual subscription (e.g. 9Now)?

You can still watch live with one of the best VPNs, which unlocks global access to streaming services such as 9Now – handy when you're abroad. The best-value option? NordVPN:

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

How to watch Djokovic semi-final in the U.S. without cable

Looking for Djokovic vs Zverev? ESPN and its channels have exclusive rights to the Australian Open in the U.S., with the action split between ESPN and ESPN2.

No cable? Try a cable TV alternative such as Sling TV. It's Orange plan gets you ESPN and ESPN2. Prices are surprisingly affordable – from only $45.99 a month and a discount on your first month.

Fubo, meanwhile, costs $79.99 per month (currently discounted to $74.99) for 221 channels and includes ESPN and ESPN2. It offers a 7-day free trial.

Alternatively, there's the dedicated sports streamer ESPN+, which will carry extensive coverage of every smash, lob and ace live from the Rod Laver Arena.

How to watch Djokovic vs Zverev online in Canada

Tennis fans in Canada can tune into the Australian Open – including today's men's semi-finals – on TSN as part of a cable TV package.

If you don't have cable, then you could watch Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev online on TSN Plus instead, which lets you get access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

If you live in Canada but aren't at home right now, you can still watch an Australian Open live stream by using a quality VPN like NordVPN.

Where to watch Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev live in the U.K.

Live coverage of the Australian Open is being provided by Eurosport and Discovery+ in the U.K. The first men's semi-final – Djokovic v Zverev – starts at 3.30 a.m. GMT on Friday, January 24.

If you don't already have access to Eurosport as part of your TV plan, signing up to a Discovery+ Standard plan will let you live stream the action online. A subscription is available for £6.99/month, but you can pay £30.99/month to add TNT Sports to the mix, bringing with it Champions League and Premier League football, plus rugby, WWE, UFC, MotoGP and much more.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch Djokovic vs Zverev from abroad.

How to watch Djokovic vs Zverev live stream in Australia

The Australian Open – including today's Djokovic semi-final match – is being broadcast for free across Channel 9 and 9Gem, with online live streams available free via 9Now.

Indeed, 9Now will stream all four 2025 Grand Slams for free. Prefer to watch in 4K? AV aesthetes will need a Stan Sport plan

Outside Australia? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on 9Now or Stan as if you were back home.

(All times ET)

Thursday, January 23

Men's Semi-Finals:

Djokovic vs Zverev – 10.30 p.m. ET / 3.30 a.m. GMT (Jan. 24)

Sinner vs Shelton – 10.30 p.m. ET / 3.30 a.m. GMT (Jan. 24)

Saturday, January 25

Women's Final:

Sabalenka vs Keys – Time TBD

Sunday, January 26

Men's Final:

Djokovic/Zverev vs Sinner/Shelton – Time TBD

Who is coaching Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open 2025? Andy Murray. The 2013 and 2016 Wimbledon champion has said that he is 'willing to do whatever it takes' to help Djokovic win a record 25th Grand Slam title. "They're in this together," Murray's former coach Dani Vallverdu told BBC Sport. "It's the feeling of the older guys against the younger guys - that's what's driving them."

