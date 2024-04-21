Tour of Turkey 2024: live stream the Presidential cycling

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey will see red hot action unfold across eight stages as it visits all the popular holiday spots along the country’s western coast between Antalya and Istanbul.

Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey 2024 live streams take place between Sunday, April 21 and Sunday, April 28.

• FREE STREAMS — Watch on SBS (Australia)

• U.S. — Watch on FloBikes

• U.K. — Watch on Discovery+

The Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey returns to the calendar again keen to show off the natural wonders of the country to the world and to provide an excellent spectacle for bike racing fans.

This year, just four World Tour teams have turned up in the shape of BORA - hansgrohe, Team dsm-firmenich PostNL, Astana Qazaqstan Team and Alpecin - Deceuninck so this will open up opportunities for some of the smaller teams to score a big victory in this prestigious race.

With a host of sprint stages along the route it’s no surprise to see some of the world’s best sprinters present including Sam Welsford (BORA - hansgrohe), Fabio Jakobsen (Team dsm-firmenich PostNL) and back after illness the one and only Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan Team).

Travelling east to west the first seven stages hug the beautiful coast line hopping from town to town, resort to resort before a long transfer to stage eight in the magical city of Istanbul.

FREE Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey 2024 live streams

If you live in Australia then you can look forward to a FREE Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey live stream in 2024.

Australia’s SBS is set to serve up free streams of this eight-stage stage race.

But what if you’re based in Australia but aren’t at home to catch that free Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey coverage? Maybe you’re on holiday and don’t want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you’d usually be able to watch for free at home?

Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey 2024 live streams around the world

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cycling on your usual subscription?

How to watch 2024 Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey live streams in the U.S.

Cycling fans in the U.S. can watch the 2024 Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back US$149.99 for the year or US$29.99 on a monthly basis.

How to watch Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey 2024 live streams in the U.K.

Live coverage of the 2024 Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey will be broadcast on Eurosport and Discovery+.

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+ which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage will set you back £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year. The package includes year-round cycling streams as well as other live sports including snooker, tennis, motorsports, the Paris Olympic Games, and more.

A premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP) costs an additional £29.99 per month.

How to watch Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey 2024 live streams in Canada

Cycling fans in the Canada can watch the 2024 Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey 2024 stages

The eight stage tour starts with a predominantly flat 135km around the city of Antalya to provide opportunity number one for the big sprinters before starting its journey westwards along the coast line.

Stage two from Kemer to Kas is a much longer 190km and with a couple of lumps near the start and a sizeable climb 60km from the finish it could see a much more attacking race.

Stage three from the popular resort of Fethiye to Marmaris is a very hilly affair but maybe not hilly enough to get rid of the sprinters who could have their day again at the finish.

There are two classified climbs on stage four including a second category ascent after 94km to shake things up so it is likely a much smaller group will make it into Bodrum to contest the finish.

Stage five between Bodrum and Kusadasi is lumpy again but the climbs are smaller so the pendulum again swings in favour of the fast men, although they will be made to work for it, especially over the final peak with 30km left to race.

Stage six is the queen stage with a mountain top finish at Manisa. This 20km climb takes the riders up above 1000m altitude and will be pivotal in deciding the outcome of the general classification.

Stage seven has just one minor lump just before half way before an absolutely pan flat run to the line and then the race ends with stage eight in and around the bustling city of Istanbul.

Stage 1 | Sunday April 21, Antalya - Antalya, 135km

Stage 2 | M0nday April 22, Kemer - Kaş, 190.4km

Stage 3 | Tuesday April 23, Fethiye - Marmaris, 154.4km

Stage 4 | Wednesday April 24, Marmaris - Bodrum, 136.8km

Stage 5 | Thursday April 25, Bodrum - Kuşadasi, 181.9kms

Stage 6 | Friday April 26, Kuşadasi - Manisa, 165.8km

Stage 7 | Saturday April 27, İzmir - İzmir, 179km

Stage 8 | Sunday April 28, Istanbul - Istanbul, 110km