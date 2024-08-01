NFL Hall of Fame Game live stream: How to watch Texans vs Bears online

Tomorrow's NFL Hall of Fame Game live stream is a preseason showdown between the upstart Houston Texans against the rebuilding Chicago Bears. It's also the first NFL action we've had since the Super Bowl ended back in February. If you are ready for some football then this NFL live stream is one you won't want to miss — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

NFL Hall of Fame Game live stream channel, start time The Texans vs. Bears live stream is tomorrow (Thurs., Aug. 1)

• Time — 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST / 10 a.m. AEST

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN or ABC via Sling or Fubo.TV or on ESPN Plus

• U.K. — Watch on NFL Game Pass

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Last year, the Texans were probably the biggest surprise of the 2023-24 NFL season. In 2022, the team was a laughingstock, finishing last in the AFC South and second to last in the league. But between the addition of new head coach DeMeco Ryans and some savvy drafting, the Texans and rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud took the AFC South title last season and even won a playoff game. This year, they'll have a potential appearance at Super Bowl 2025 in New Orleans in their sights as they kick off the 2024-25 season.

The Bears, however, probably won't be "Super Bowl or bust" this year. They weren't abjectly terrible last year at 7-10, but thanks to getting the first overall pick from the Carolina Panthers this year, they used the NFL Draft to do a bit of rebuilding and draft their future franchise quarterback — Caleb Williams. They may have a playoff berth as a goal this year, but nobody is considering them a contender.

Disclaimer: don't expect to see much star power in this preseason game. Preseason games are notorious for featuring players who are backups or fighting to make the roster and this game will be no different. The Bears have already announced that their starters will be sitting this game out (h/t ESPN) which will surely encourage the Texans to do the same.

For those curious about the gambling odds, DraftKings has the Texans as slight 1.5-point favorites against the Bears, though both teams require a $110 bet to win $100 when betting against the spread. The over-under is set at 31.5 points with Vegas slightly favoring this game to go over that mark, and the Bears are the slightly more favorable bet straight up, with a $100 bet against the moneyline earning you $110.

Here's everything you need to watch the NFL Hall of Fame Game live stream online, including some options that give you the game for free.

How to watch NFL Hall of Fame Game live stream from anywhere

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate as the best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features, too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get over 60% off NordVPN with this deal

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the NFL Hall of Fame Game, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your hometown, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling, Fubo or another website and watch the game.

Hall of Fame Game live streams in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., the NFL Hall of Fame Game live stream is going to be broadcast on ESPN and ABC. You can stream ESPN using Sling Orange anywhere in the U.S. or stream ABC using Sling Blue, but only in select markets.

The game starts at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT tomorrow (Thurs., Aug. 1).

If you want a more comprehensive sports package, you can opt for Fubo. This popular cable alternative has all six of the main channels you'll want for the NFL season: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC, ABC and the NFL Network. It's more expensive, but you get a lot for that extra money.

Sling provides a way to watch most NFL games. Sling Blue starts at $40/month and streams your local ABC, FOX and NBC channels (availability varies by market) as well as NFL Network. Sling Orange has ESPN and you can combine both plans for as little as $55.

Limited time offer: Get your first month of Sing for 50% off for a limited time.

Fubo: One of the best streaming services with CBS, and the top pick for watching NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront, and our Fubo promo codes could help you save on a monthly plan.

Finally, for those that prefer not to use a cable TV alternative, this game will be simulcast on ESPN Plus.

ESPN Plus: While ESPN's streaming service — annoyingly — won't give you access to ESPN and its networks, it does give you access to simulcasts of several NFL games, including this one. It also gives you access to an exclusive Monday Night Football game in Week 7. Plans start at $10.99 a month and also give you a selection of live NHL, college basketball, golf, La Liga, Bundesliga, F1, Top Rank boxing and UFC (UFC costs extra).

NFL Hall of Fame Game live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local ABC affiliate is showing the NFL Hall of Fame Game live stream. The good news is that your local ABC affiliate should be showing the Hall of Fame Game, so an antenna is a viable option to watch Texans vs. Bears.

NFL Hall of Fame Game live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Texans vs. Bears on Sky Sports. Sky is the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season, but at present seems set to miss out on this preseason game.

Instead, U.K. fans will need to opt for NFL Game Pass on DAZN. This gives you access to more than 200 regular and postseason games, Super Bowl coverage, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, the 2024 NFL Draft, and more. NFL Game Pass costs £150.99 per year — payable in four installments of £37.75 — or £14.99 a week for those with commitment issues.

The Texans vs Bears live stream starts at 1 a.m. BST on Friday, August 1.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as NordVPN.

NFL Hall of Fame Game live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TSN2 offers NFL Hall of Fame Game live streams to folks in Canada that still opt for traditional TV.

But for streaming, you'll want DAZN to watch the NFL 2024-25 season. A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$29.99 per month and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save serious cash with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

NFL Hall of Fame Game live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies wanting to watch the NFL Hall of Fame Game live stream in Australia can watch it on ESPN through Kayo Sports or Foxtel. These services offer two preseason games a week through ESPN and Texans vs. Bears is the only game in town this week.

However, those living in Australia who want access to the most NFL football possible should opt for NFL Game Pass through DAZN. This offers the most comprehensive NFL streaming package available in Australia and is priced at AU$279.99 for the full season — payable in four installments of AU$70 — or AU$28.99 a week.