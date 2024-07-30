Prime Video top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now

Looking for something new to watch on Prime Video? The service’s ever-changing top 10 most-watched movies is a great starting point. However, a movie scoring a strong ranking on the list isn't a reliable guarantee of quality. I’ve seen plenty of highly skippable flicks score a spot in the past.

That’s why I’m combing through the current Prime Video top 10 movies to pick out the films most worthy of your time. Though fair warning, right now, the ranking is dominated by Tom Cruise, so if you’re not a fan of the A-listers particular brand of blockbuster action spectacle, you might need to look elsewhere (but don’t worry, I’ve included a non-Cruise option below too).

This article is based on the Prime Video top 10 movies list as of 7 a.m. ET on Tuesday, July 30, and with all that housekeeping out of the way, let’s dive into my top three selections…

Best movies in the Prime Video top 10

“Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning” (2023)

The “Mission: Impossible” series is a rare enigma in Hollywood. It’s a franchise that is only getting better with age. Rather than trot out tired sequels that merely rehash what came before, “Mission: Impossible” keeps raising the stakes and the fruitful partnership of director Christopher McQuarrie and star Tom Cruise shines ever bright in “Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning”, the latest installment in the almost 30-year-old series that is still going strong.

Initially, billed as “Dead Reckoning Part One", the studio has since shaved off that last bit in recent promotional material. This isn’t an unsatisfying spy romp that feels like merely a longwinded setup for the second part due in 2025. Instead, "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning” feels like a complete movie while teasing intriguing breadcrumbs for the sequel to come next year. The thrilling popcorn action movie sees superspy Ethan Hunt (Cruise) return alongside his ever-dependable IMF team to square off against their most dangerous foe, a rogue AI called the Entity.

Watch "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning" on Prime Video now

“Bob Marley: One Love” (2024)

I’m far from a scholar of Bob Marley’s music, but despite this, I still have a deep appreciation and respect for the imprint he left on not just the reggae scene, but the entire music landscape. His towering legacy still casts an inspirational shadow to this day, and “Bob Marley: One Love” celebrates the Jamaican singer-songwriter by showcasing his resilience in the face of adversity, and the challenges he faced while leading a musical revolution.

Kingsley Ben-Adir is tasked with the job of bringing this larger-than-life character to the screen, and the British actor does a phenomenal job (even his accent is spot on). While the narrative structure is fairly standard for the biographical genre, the listenability of Marley’s music gives the movie a captivating energy, and it’s hard to get bored when your toe is tapping throughout. “Bob Marley: One Love” will delight already committed fans, and probably convert plenty of newcomers, too.

Watch "Bob Marley: One Love" on Prime Video now

“Top Gun: Maverick” (2022)

I was torn when deciding my third pick between “Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation” and “Top Gun: Maverick”, but the high-flying thrills of “Maverick” won out in the end (and also, to tell you the truth, I figured two movies from the same franchise might be overkill). I’ve watched this critically acclaimed sequel to the ‘80s classic numerous times since its release in the summer of 2022, and what delights me most is that it still spikes my adrenaline. I might know every twist and turn of the flight path but the ride is still deliriously entertaining even if the destination is no longer a surprise.

In this follow-up to 1986’s “Top Gun," Tom Cruise returns as the eponymous Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. This time the roguishly charming pilot pushes his luck a little too far and as punishment is instructed to mentor a group of promising young aviators at the elite academy where he once cut his teeth. Maverick must prepare his flight school class (which includes Glen Powell and Miles Teller) for a mission that might just prove impossible. Along the way, he must confront his own troubled past.

Watch "Top Gun: Maverick" on Prime Video now

Prime Video top 10 movies right now

"Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning" (2023) "My Spy: The Eternal City" (2024) "The Beekeeper" (2024) "Tyler Perry's Divorce in the Black" (2024) "Fast X" (2023) "Bob Marley: One Love" (2024) "Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation" (2015) "Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022) "My Spy" (2020) "Top Gun: Maverick" (2022)