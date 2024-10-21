Netflix top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now

Sometimes, deciding what your next Netflix watch will be can be a bit of a challenge.

One of the big reasons we still include it on our list of the best streaming services on the market is because Netflix still has an impressive, ever-changing content library. The problem is, that constantly-evolving collection can also mean it's difficult to nail down the best show for you.

Even if you just turn to the Netflix Top 10 shows list for recommendations, you're still having to choose between 10 individual shows ... which is precisely why we at Tom's Guide frequently highlight the best three trending TV shows that you should be streaming on Netflix right now. That way, you don't need to constantly be keeping up with what's new on Netflix each and every week.

Right now, our three recommendations are a buzzy rom-com that we've branded "near-perfect" that's still in the Top 10, the new season of a popular Netflix legal drama, and the fourth season of a binge-able teen drama.

If none of those sound like your thing, be sure to look through our list of the best shows on Netflix or our round-up of everything new to Netflix in October 2024 for more help finding what to watch on Netflix. Otherwise, here's a little bit more info about our top three picks.

This article is based on what was in the Netflix Top 10 shows list in the U.S. as of 10 a.m ET on Monday, October 21, 2024.

'The Lincoln Lawyer'

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Micky Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) is back for another case. Yes, "The Lincoln Lawyer" season 3 landed a few days ago, and fans have catapulted the series straight to the top spot in the Netflix Top 10.

The series revolves around Haller, an "iconoclastic idealist" legal expert who runs his practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln Continental, tackling cases big and small from across Los Angeles. The third season is based on the fifth book in Michael Connelly's Lincoln Lawyer series, "The Gods of Guilt" and sees Haller defending the person accused of murdering a former client.

Watch it on Netflix now

'Outer Banks'

Outer Banks: Season 4 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The first batch of "Outer Banks" season 4 episodes dropped on October 10, and the series has been near the top of the Netflix Top 10 list ever since.

Following that 18-month flash-forward at the end of season 3, the latest installment takes us back to the lead-up to Wes Genrette's proposal for the Pogues: track down Blackbeard's treasure. While they'd committed to a "normal" life at Poguelandia 2.0 after finding the gold at El Dorado... this latest adventure draws them into more trouble and sees them crossing paths with new enemies.

Already streamed the new season of OBX? Here's a breakdown of "Outer Banks" season 4 part 1's ending so you're ready for the last few episodes in November.

Watch it on Netflix now

'Nobody Wants This'

Nobody Wants This | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Nobody Wants This" is a bingeable rom-com that shot straight to the No. 1 spot in the Netflix Top 10 after its debut last month, and it's only recently been knocked from the top spot by some other releases.

The series revolves around Joanne (Kristen Bell), an agnostic sex and dating podcaster, and Noah (Adam Brody), a newly single rabbi. After connecting at a dinner party, the pair quickly strike up a relationship — though their spark could be threatened by plenty of modern obstacles, from differing outlooks on life and their well-meaning (but occasionally self-sabotaging) families.

If you're one of the many viewers who's been keeping "Nobody Wants This" near the top of the Netflix Top 10 list, you'll be pleased to know that Netflix has now confirmed that "Nobody Wants This" will return for a second season.

Watch it on Netflix now

