5 best dystopian shows on Netflix to stream right now

Some people picture the future and imagine incredible things — flying cars, space travel and egalitarianism are just the beginning. Others look ahead and picture things only going downhill. From government control to society collapsing into anarchy, the dystopian point-of-view often depicts the worst-case scenario. Strangely, given our present circumstances, watching these types of TV shows can provide a thrilling escape that leaves us feeling like things are at least not that bad (yet).

Netflix has some of the best dystopian TV shows available for streaming. From a show that lets you watch people play a game that puts their lives at risk to one that tells the story of survivors after civilization is destroyed, these shows will help you feel a bit better, even if it's for a moment.

'Black Mirror'

Black Mirror: Season 6 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

It's hard to believe that "Black Mirror" is heading towards its seventh season. The anthology series takes a variety of looks at how technology could change our world — and not for the better. Each episode stands on its own, which is why it's often compared to "The Twilight Zone," considered the best sci-fi show ever, and for good reason, as both had pointed questions about our society as a whole.

"Black Mirror' has some disturbing elements, but much like you'd expect with anthologies, some episodes will be your favorites, while others will probably fall short of your expectations. Some stories mix romance, horror and mystery into the more philosophical musings on tech run amok.

Watch on Netflix

'The Rain'

The Rain | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

This Danish post-apocalyptic thriller series focuses on a group of young survivors after a virus delivered by the rain wipes out most of humanity (a fantastic premise to watch in the summertime, I say). Simone Andersen (Alba August) and Rasmus Andersen (Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen) are two siblings who have lost their parents and emerge from a bunker built by their father. It's not long before they join together with fellow survivors.

At the core of this series is not only the fight to survive but also the idea that many of the typical human experiences and emotions we're going through right now don't change just because the world almost come to an end. You may feel frustrated by some of the characters' more questionable choices, but it's still entertaining.

Get the top Amazon Prime Day deals right in your inbox: Sign up now! Receive the hottest deals and product recommendations alongside the biggest tech news from the Tom's Guide team straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Watch on Netflix

'Squid Game'

Squid Game | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

This South Korean series was a massive hit right out of the gate. The first episode begins by focusing on Seong Gi-hun (Jung-jae Lee), a deadbeat dad who joins a competition inspired by Korean children's games for a chance to win some big cash prizes. Of course, there is a catch. The games all have a violent flair, and the players are risking their lives by agreeing to participate. Unfortunately, they discover this too late. However, it's not really about blood and guts. The show is more about showcasing the struggle of those barely getting by and those at the top taking advantage.

A new season is coming out in December 2024, and it's not hard to have high expectations. The first season was nominated for and won numerous awards, including six Primetime Emmys. If you didn't catch the wave of excitement for this series when it was first out, don't miss it now.

Watch on Netflix

'3%'

3% | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

3% is a Brazilian dystopian series that didn't get nearly enough of the attention and acclaim it deserved. The premise divides society into haves and the have-nots. Those who live Inland suffer from poverty and deal with an environment-destroyed atmosphere. Those who live Offshore reside in a paradise. At the age of 18, everyone has the chance to move Offshore, but only about 3% of them actually make it.

The whole competition thing has a bit of a "Hunger Games" vibe, but there is a deeper complexity to it in comparison. It's really about the lengths people will go through to obtain a "better" life. There are some brutal scenes throughout, but it's par for the course in these types of shows.

Watch on Netflix

'The 100'

The 100 - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Finishing off our list is "The 100," a dystopian series inspired by a young adult series by Kass Morgan. After a nuclear war on Earth wiped nearly everything and everyone out, a group of survivors have been living on space stations called "The Ark." Jumping 97 years ahead, resources are short. One hundred teens are selected to determine if Earth is finally habitable. They find that people on our planet have survived with names like "The Grounders," "The Reapers" and the "Mountain Men."

While you may have to stretch your imagination a bit to accept some of the science in the show, it's still entertaining. Watching the teens try to battle things out in this unfamiliar territory makes it a worthwhile series.

Watch on Netflix