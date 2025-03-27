Netflix top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now

I’m always on the hunt for something great to watch across some of the best streaming services, but with so many choices, it can feel overwhelming to pick the right one.

Netflix’s top 10 list is a helpful starting point, but sometimes the titles sitting at the top aren’t high-quality. For example, “The Electric State” and “Kraven the Hunter” are currently in the top 10, despite not exactly being, well, good (especially the former).

To save you from wasting precious time on misses, we’ve sifted through Netflix’s top 10 and rounded up the three must-watch movies you should definitely add to your queue.

If none of these tickle your fancy, be sure to check out our guide for all the fresh arrivals on Netflix this month for even more options. But for now, let’s dive into the top 3 movies in Netflix’s top 10 that are totally worth your time.

This article is based on Netflix's top 10 movies list in the U.S. as of 11:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 27.

Best movies in the Netflix top 10

‘Den of Thieves 2’

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera (2025) New Trailer – Gerard Butler, O’Shea Jackson Jr. - YouTube Watch On

Netflix recently got an action sequel with Gerard Butler, and it quickly shot straight to the No. 1 spot.

“Den of Thieves 2” delivers a solid crime thriller experience, especially for fans who enjoy action movies with a lighter touch. While it still pays tribute to classic action flicks, this sequel leans into a more relaxed, entertaining tone than its predecessor.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Directed by Christian Gudegast, the movie picks up with Butler’s “Big Nick” O’Brien as he heads to Europe in pursuit of Donnie Wilson (O’Shea Jackson Jr). This time, Donnie is deep in the world of high-stakes diamond heists, setting his sights on the prestigious World Diamond Center in Nice, France.

Nick, meanwhile, is at a personal low — he’s been suspended from his job and is dealing with the fallout of a messy divorce. Still bitter about Donnie slipping through his fingers before, he tracks him down and strong-arms his way into Donnie’s crew, determined to be part of the action as they plan their next major heist.

Watch it now on Netflix

‘The Twister: Caught in the Storm’

The Twister: Caught in the Storm | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

One of the most gripping disaster documentaries I’ve ever seen is streaming on Netflix, and I’m glad it made the Netflix top 10 list because it’s a thrilling (and important) watch.

I've been captivated by tornadoes for as long as I can remember, and that fascination took root in my childhood. Back then, I dreamed of becoming a tornado chaser — seriously, I wouldn't stop talking about it, much to my family's amusement, especially after watching “Twister” for the first time.

So when I found out Netflix was releasing the documentary “The Twister: Caught in the Storm,” I knew I had to watch it the moment it dropped.

Set against the ominous forecasts of May 22, 2011, the documentary follows a group of young people in Joplin, Missouri, as they endure the catastrophic impact of a rare EF-5 tornado. With winds reaching 200 mph, the storm left a path of destruction in its wake — claiming 161 lives, injuring over 1,100, and devastating nearly a third of the city.

Watch it now on Netflix

‘Trap’

If you’re in the mood for a twisting thriller movie that feels fresh, “Trap” should be your next watch. This is an intense psychological thriller set during a sold-out concert.

“Trap” feels like two completely different movies stitched together. The first half, while a little over-the-top at times, is gripping, fun, and genuinely engaging. But then comes the final act, where all the familiar issues that have plagued M. Night Shyamalan’s work over the years come rushing in, dragging the movie down in the process.

That said, this thriller is a one-of-a-kind movie that, at the very least, offers an entertaining experience. Despite some significant flaws, I still believe it's worth checking out.

Josh Hartnett plays a man leading a secret double life, with his family unaware of his dark, murderous side. Things take a turn when he takes his teenage daughter Riley (Ariel Donoghue) to a sold-out concert for her favorite pop star, Lady Raven (Saleka Night Shyamalan). What he doesn’t expect is that the concert is actually part of a carefully planned police sting.

Watch it now on Netflix

Netflix top 10 movies right now

1. "Den of Thieves 2: Pantera" (2025)

2. "Despicable Me 4" (2024)

3. "The Twister: Caught in the Storm" (2025)

4. "Kraven the Hunter" (2024)

5. "Trap" (2024)

6. "The Electric State" (2025)

7. "Con Mum" (2025)

8. "The Secret Life of Pets" (2016)

9. "Plankton: The Movie" (2025)

10. "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" (2022)