One of Keanu Reeves' best action movies is returning to theaters to celebrate its 10th anniversary — don't miss it

Fresh off the back of "The Matrix" 25th-anniversary theatrical re-release, another Keanu Reeves-led thrill ride is heading back to theaters very soon. But it's not Neo that's in the frame this time, it's the star's lethal hitman, "John Wick" who is back.

Yes, the thrill ride that launched Reeves' latest action franchise is somehow already 10 years old, and to mark the occasion, the hit movie is following in Wick's footsteps and coming out of retirement later in 2024.

Courtesy of Fathom Events. "John Wick" will be breaking back into theaters on Sunday, November 3, and Wednesday, November 6. For all the necessary info and to bag tickets at your nearest showing, head over to the Fathom Events page.

In my eyes, the chance to see Chad Stahelski's brutal thriller up on the big screen in all its glory is worth the price of admission alone. But if the promise of seeing the grieving hitman get revenge for the theft of his prized car and cruel murder of his adorable puppy isn't enough to have you heading back to theaters, it's worth noting that there's an extra treat in store for "John Wick" fans.

Yes, in addition to all the action, anyone who attends one of these screenings will be treated to an exclusive sneak peek at "Ballerina", the upcoming "John Wick" spin-off starring Ana de Armas' ballerina-assassin, Eve Macarro.

Why you shouldn't miss 'John Wick' in theaters

John Wick 10th Anniversary (2024) Official Trailer - Keanu Reeves - YouTube Watch On

Simply put, you should buy tickets before they sell out because "John Wick" is a blistering action movie. If what you want from a trip to the movie theater is bombastic action sequences, then this is the blockbuster you need to see. Don't believe me? You can get a taste of what you're in for in the "John Wick" 10th anniversary trailer embedded above.

Critically, the movie has maintained a solid reputation since its release. Over on Rotten Tomatoes, "John Wick" still has an 86% critics' rating, and its audience score isn't far behind, either (it's 81%). If you're interested in specific opinions. here's a quick sample of what some of RT's "Top Critics" have to say about "John Wick".

indieWire's Eric Kohn described the first movie as a "hugely satisfying B-movie", adding: "Fists and bullets fly freely as Keanu sets his sights on a Russian mobster. What more could you ask for?"

Similarly, Variety writer Peter Debruge styled "John Wick" as "a slick and satisfying revenge thriller" and "a clean, efficient and incredibly assured thriller with serious breakout potential." The sequels and Peacock's spin-off series, "The Continental," prove Debruge was on the money back in 2014.

If you can't quite wait to rewatch Reeves' revenge flick, we've already detailed how to watch the "John Wick" movies in order online. And if you need another action-packed flick to keep you entertained while you wait for "John Wick" to hit the big screen all over again, check out our round-up of all the best Netflix action movies for more streaming recommendations.