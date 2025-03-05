Hulu top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now

Hulu is one of the best streaming services, in no small part due to its excellent library of shows. The Emmys proved that you need Hulu if you're a TV lover, with Hulu shows "Shogun" and "The Bear" taking home the most awards while several others scored nominations.

But with so many great TV shows available, it can be a bit of a struggle to figure out what to watch. Luckily, Hulu has a top 15 shows and movies collection that shows you what’s trending on the platform.

After reviewing this week's popular shows, "Paradise" is my top pick from Hulu's current top 10 shows. This political thriller just wrapped up its first season with a season finale that has me ready to crown it the best show of the year so far.

But that's not the only drama you'll find in the Hulu top 10. If you want to watch the Oscars 2025 broadcast, you can. It's the top show trending on Hulu right now.

So without further ado, here are the three shows worth watching right now in Hulu’s top 10 shows. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our guide to Hulu's top movies.

This is based on the Hulu top 15 movies and shows as of Wednesday, March 5.

BEST SHOWS IN THE HULU TOP 10

'The Oscars'

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo 'Wicked' Performance at 97th Oscars (2025) - YouTube Watch On

If you tried to watch the Oscars on Hulu Sunday night, you might have had issues. Hulu had a pair of major Oscars outages that left viewers needing to follow our Oscars live blog to see who won the show's last few awards.

But now, you can rewatch the entire broadcast and see what you missed. Once you're done, set a reminder for March 17 so you can stream 'Anora' on Hulu, which took home five awards on the film industry's biggest night.

Watch on Hulu

'Paradise'

Paradise | Second Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

"Paradise" is officially my best show of the year so far. This political thriller has been excellent from start to finish, and the season finale was a well-executed wrap-up that simultaneously propelled us into season 2.

If you haven't seen Hulu's hit political thriller, it stars Sterling K. Brown as Secret Service Special Agent Xavier Collins. He's one of the Secret Service agents assigned to protect U.S. President Cal Bradford (James Marsden) and his world is shattered by the assassination of President Bradford in his luxurious home.

While that's a shocking moment, it maybe doesn't even make the list of the top 5 shocking moments of the show's first season. At the end of the first episode, the story takes a far more shocking turn into a darker conspiracy and throughout the next seven episodes, you learn of a tale far more devastating than you would have expected.

Watch on Hulu

'The Rookie'

The Rookie Season 7 Trailer (HD) Nathan Fillion series - YouTube Watch On

"The Rookie" has been a stalwart for ABC over its seven seasons. This crime drama stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, a 45-year-old newly divorced man from Pennsylvania.

At the beginning of the show, John is recovering from a broken marriage and a lack of inspiration in his life. But after he helps police officers stop a local bank robbery, he decides to move to Los Angeles and pursue a new calling as a police officer.

Picking L.A. may feel random, but it's not: The LAPD is actually one of the only police departments in the country that will let a 45-year-old become a rookie officer.

Flash forward to season 7 and John is no longer the oldest rookie in the LAPD. Instead, he's the one training the rookies. Season 7 is on a short break this week, so catch up on the first eight episodes now.

Watch on Hulu

HULU TOP 15 SHOWS AND MOVIES RIGHT NOW

