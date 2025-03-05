Hulu top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now

News
By
published

These shows are definitely worth watching this week

Press
(Image credit: ABC)
Jump to:

Hulu is one of the best streaming services, in no small part due to its excellent library of shows. The Emmys proved that you need Hulu if you're a TV lover, with Hulu shows "Shogun" and "The Bear" taking home the most awards while several others scored nominations.

But with so many great TV shows available, it can be a bit of a struggle to figure out what to watch. Luckily, Hulu has a top 15 shows and movies collection that shows you what’s trending on the platform.

After reviewing this week's popular shows, "Paradise" is my top pick from Hulu's current top 10 shows. This political thriller just wrapped up its first season with a season finale that has me ready to crown it the best show of the year so far.

But that's not the only drama you'll find in the Hulu top 10. If you want to watch the Oscars 2025 broadcast, you can. It's the top show trending on Hulu right now.

So without further ado, here are the three shows worth watching right now in Hulu’s top 10 shows. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our guide to Hulu's top movies.

This is based on the Hulu top 15 movies and shows as of Wednesday, March 5.

BEST SHOWS IN THE HULU TOP 10

'The Oscars'

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo 'Wicked' Performance at 97th Oscars (2025) - YouTube Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo 'Wicked' Performance at 97th Oscars (2025) - YouTube
Watch On

If you tried to watch the Oscars on Hulu Sunday night, you might have had issues. Hulu had a pair of major Oscars outages that left viewers needing to follow our Oscars live blog to see who won the show's last few awards.

But now, you can rewatch the entire broadcast and see what you missed. Once you're done, set a reminder for March 17 so you can stream 'Anora' on Hulu, which took home five awards on the film industry's biggest night.

Watch on Hulu

'Paradise'

Paradise | Second Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Paradise | Second Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube
Watch On

"Paradise" is officially my best show of the year so far. This political thriller has been excellent from start to finish, and the season finale was a well-executed wrap-up that simultaneously propelled us into season 2.

If you haven't seen Hulu's hit political thriller, it stars Sterling K. Brown as Secret Service Special Agent Xavier Collins. He's one of the Secret Service agents assigned to protect U.S. President Cal Bradford (James Marsden) and his world is shattered by the assassination of President Bradford in his luxurious home.

While that's a shocking moment, it maybe doesn't even make the list of the top 5 shocking moments of the show's first season. At the end of the first episode, the story takes a far more shocking turn into a darker conspiracy and throughout the next seven episodes, you learn of a tale far more devastating than you would have expected.

Watch on Hulu

'The Rookie'

The Rookie Season 7 Trailer (HD) Nathan Fillion series - YouTube The Rookie Season 7 Trailer (HD) Nathan Fillion series - YouTube
Watch On

"The Rookie" has been a stalwart for ABC over its seven seasons. This crime drama stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, a 45-year-old newly divorced man from Pennsylvania.

At the beginning of the show, John is recovering from a broken marriage and a lack of inspiration in his life. But after he helps police officers stop a local bank robbery, he decides to move to Los Angeles and pursue a new calling as a police officer.

Picking L.A. may feel random, but it's not: The LAPD is actually one of the only police departments in the country that will let a 45-year-old become a rookie officer.

Flash forward to season 7 and John is no longer the oldest rookie in the LAPD. Instead, he's the one training the rookies. Season 7 is on a short break this week, so catch up on the first eight episodes now.

Watch on Hulu

HULU TOP 15 SHOWS AND MOVIES RIGHT NOW

  1. "The Oscars"
  2. "Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke"
  3. "Paradise"
  4. "The Kardashians"
  5. "The Bachelor"
  6. "General Hospital"
  7. "American Idol"
  8. "A Real Pain"
  9. "The Rookie"
  10. "ABC 20/20"
  11. "Family Guy"
  12. "Ratatouille"
  13. "Dead Money"
  14. "Abbott Elementary"
  15. "The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer"

More from Tom's Guide

See more Entertainment News
Malcolm McMillan
Malcolm McMillan
Streaming Editor

Malcolm McMillan is a Streaming Editor for Tom's Guide, covering all the latest in streaming TV shows and movies. That means news, analysis, recommendations, reviews and more for just about anything you can watch, including sports! If it can be seen on a screen, he can write about it.

Before writing for Tom's Guide, Malcolm worked as a fantasy football analyst writing for several sites and also had a brief stint working for Microsoft selling laptops, Xbox products and even the ill-fated Windows phone. He is passionate about video games and sports, though both cause him to yell at the TV frequently. He proudly sports many tattoos, including an Arsenal tattoo, in honor of the team that causes him to yell at the TV the most.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Press
Hulu top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now
Kaitlin Olson in ABC&#039;s &quot;High Potential&quot;
Hulu top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now
Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD in &quot;The Rookie&quot; S6
Hulu top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now
Press
Hulu top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now
Kaitlin Olson and Daniel Sunjata in ABC&#039;s &quot;High Potential&quot;
Hulu top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now
Kaitlin Olson and Daniel Sunjata in ABC&#039;s &quot;High Potential&quot;
Hulu top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now
Latest in Hulu
Press
Hulu top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now
A tablet with the Hulu logo surrounded by popcorn, soda, headphones and a cactus
7 new to Hulu movies with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes
Kieran Culkin as Benjamin &quot;Benji&quot; Kaplan in &quot;A Real Pain&quot;
Hulu top 10 movies — here's the 3 worth watching now
Sigourney Weaver as Ellen Ripley in Alien
Hulu just got every single “Alien” movie — here’s the 3 to watch, and 1 you must skip
&quot;Shoresy&quot; season 4 on Hulu.
'Shoresy' is back on Hulu for season 4 — this is the funniest show you can stream right now
Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD in &quot;The Rookie&quot; S6
Hulu top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now
Latest in News
Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock / Daredevil in &quot;Daredevil: Born Again&quot;
I just watched ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ and it has one serious problem
Google search on a phone
Google Search's AI Overviews just got a major Gemini 2.0 upgrade — here's what's new
Press
Hulu top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now
Emily Blunt in Sicario
'Sicario’ just hit Netflix’s top 10 movies — stream this crime thriller rated 92% on Rotten Tomatoes
Helix ErgoAlign mattress topper on top of black mattress on wooden bedframe in bedroom with plant, gold bedside lamps and grey rug
Helix launch two new mattress toppers for advanced cooling and back pain relief
Mac Studio M4 Max
Apple announces Mac Studio with M4 Max and M3 Ultra — here's what's new
More about hulu
A tablet with the Hulu logo surrounded by popcorn, soda, headphones and a cactus

7 new to Hulu movies with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes
Kieran Culkin as Benjamin &quot;Benji&quot; Kaplan in &quot;A Real Pain&quot;

Hulu top 10 movies — here's the 3 worth watching now
A woman with dark hair lies in bed yawning because she is so tired and ready to sleep

Still tired after a full night’s sleep? A new study claims to know the reason why you’re always exhausted
See more latest
Most Popular
A woman with dark hair lies in bed yawning because she is so tired and ready to sleep
Still tired after a full night’s sleep? A new study claims to know the reason why you’re always exhausted
Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock / Daredevil in &quot;Daredevil: Born Again&quot;
I just watched ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ and it has one serious problem
Photo by Ric Tapia
Big Ten women's basketball tournament live stream 2025: How to watch college hoops online without cable
Google search on a phone
Google Search's AI Overviews just got a major Gemini 2.0 upgrade — here's what's new
Helix ErgoAlign mattress topper on top of black mattress on wooden bedframe in bedroom with plant, gold bedside lamps and grey rug
Helix launch two new mattress toppers for advanced cooling and back pain relief
Emily Blunt in Sicario
'Sicario’ just hit Netflix’s top 10 movies — stream this crime thriller rated 92% on Rotten Tomatoes
The Philips Roku TV OLED made in partnership with Skyworth
New Roku OLED TV just announced — and it's hundreds less than the LG C4 OLED
MacBook Air M4
MacBook Air M4 is here with more power and stunning new color — and the price is $100 less
Mac Studio M4 Max
Apple announces Mac Studio with M4 Max and M3 Ultra — here's what's new
Intel Lunar Lake
Intel Core Ultra 200U, 200H, 200HX and 200S PCs coming this month — here's everything we know