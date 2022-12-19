Wow! iPad Pro 2022 slashed $100 and drops to new lowest price ever

You might think with the holidays almost upon us the time to save on some of the best tech of the year has passed. But, thankfully the sales never end at Amazon, and the online retailer has just dropped one of the best Apple deals of 2022.

For a limited time, the 11-inch iPad Pro 2022 (WiFi/128GB) is on sale for $699 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s a $100 saving compared to its full retail price of $799 and it drops the best-in-class tablet down to a new lowest price ever. It’s even cheaper than it was over Black Friday and Cyber Monday. There’s no question that this is one of the best iPad deals currently available.

(opens in new tab) 11" iPad Pro 2022 (WiFi/128GB): was $799 now $699 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The new 11-inch iPad Pro is built around Apple's latest M2 CPU. It packs an 11-inch 2388 x 1668 Liquid Retina display with ProMotion (120Hz), Apple Pencil 2/Magic Keyboard/Smart Keyboard Folio support, and works with Apple Pencil hover, which lets you see a preview of your mark before you make it. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras and a 12MP TrueDepth front camera.

The iPad Pro 2022 is a remarkable device and easily ranks as one of the best tablets you can buy right now. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a loved one, with this device you’re getting truly unrivaled performance packaged within Apple’s trademark sleek design.

In our iPad Pro 2022 review , we labeled the device “an all-around great tablet that delivers solid performance, a handy new Apple Pencil Hover feature and excellent video quality.” But we did note that it’s not a huge upgrade over its predecessor, so if you already own an M1-powered iPad you perhaps don’t need to splash out for an entirely new tablet.

Of course, if you don’t already own an iPad, or have a 2020 or earlier model, then the iPad Pro 2022 is worth considering. The new M2 chip is the headline feature offering speedy performance even when performing multiple tasks. The latest iPad Pro is built for power-hungry tasks like gaming and video editing. In fact, we could barely get it to break a sweat during our testing.

Battery life is another area where the iPad Pro 2022 excels. We managed to squeeze out 10 hours and 39 minutes out of the 12.9-inch model, and the results for this 11-inch model should be similar, if not even better. The tablet’s stunning XDR display shouldn’t be overlooked either, and neither should the convenient Apple Pencil Hover feature — although you will need to buy the stylus accessory separately, which can be a somewhat pricey investment.

Overall, the iPad Pro 2022 is one of the best tablets Apple has ever made. Its small improvements over its already-fantastic predecessor are much appreciated, and now at a new all-time low price, it’s an easy recommendation. Just be warned that iPad deals don’t tend to stick around too long, so head over to Amazon and secure your new Apple tablet while stocks last.