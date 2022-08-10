How to preorder the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Flip 4: Specs Price: from $999

OS: Android 12

Display (Main): 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED (2640 x 1080)

Display (Cover): 1.9-inch Super AMOLED (260 x 512)

CPU: Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB

Outer cameras: 12MP main (f/1.8), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2)

Inner camera: 10MP (f/2.4)

Battery: 3,700 mAh

Size (folded): 2.8 x 3.3 x 0.62-0.67 inches

Size (unfolded): 2.8 x 6.5 x 0.27 inches

Weight: 6.5 ounces

Colors: Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, Blue

The next generation of foldable phones is here. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 preorders are now live. Announced during the Samsung Unpacked event, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is looking to muscle its way onto our list of the best foldable phones.

The new Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with a $999 price tag. However, there are many Galaxy Z Flip 4 preorder deals that can help you save. Samsung, for instance, is taking up to $900 off unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 4 preorders with eligible trade-in. Additionally, you'll get a free storage upgrade and a free case.

Samsung's new foldable phone features a 6.7-inch (2640 x 1080) AMOLED 120Hz adaptive screen, 1.9-inch AMOLED cover screen (260 x 512), and a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 CPU. The phone also boasts a 10MP selfie cam and dual 12MP rear cameras.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is available in Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, and Blue. You can also get the Bespoke edition via Samsung's website. All models are IPX8 water resistant, which means they can withstand being in up to 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes. So far, Samsung, AT&T, and Amazon are just a few of the retailers that have Galaxy Z Flip 4 preorders live. (Also, make sure to read our guide to the best Samsung promo codes for more ways to save on Samsung gear).

How to preorder the Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Flip 4: up to $900 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Free storage upgrade + $100 Samsung credit: One of the best Galaxy Z Flip 4 preorder deals comes courtesy of Samsung. It's offering up to $900 off the Galaxy Z Flip 4 with trade-in. Plus, you'll get a free storage upgrade, a $100 Samsung credit, and a free silicone cover.

Galaxy Z Flip 4: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in @ AT&T

New and existing AT&T customers can get the new Galaxy Z Flip 4 for free with trade-in and with a new unlimited data plan. The trade-in phone can be from any year and in any condition. Additionally, if you preorder you'll also get a free storage upgrade.

Galaxy Z Flip 4: up to $800 off w/ unlimited @ Verizon

Galaxy Z Fold 4 preorders have started at Verizon. The carrier is offering up to $800 off with trade-in of your old/damaged phone and with select 5G unlimited plans. Verizon is also offering up to $800 off a second Flip 4 when you buy one with select 5G unlimited plans.

Galaxy Z Flip 4: for $999 @ Amazon

Amazon is offering unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 4 preorders. However, there are currently no Galaxy Z Flip 4 preorder deals or freebies at the moment, which means you'll pay full price for your phone.