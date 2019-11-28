Walmart's Onn tablet is just $60 in its Black Friday sale

Tablet computing doesn’t have to mean an iPad Pro worth thousands of dollars. Cheap tablets, particularly Android tablets such as Walmart’s Onn range, can offer all the same key benefits for a fraction of the price. And since it’s Black Friday season, you can buy one of these tablets for even cheaper, like the 10.1-inch Onn tablet and keyboard offered by Walmart for $59.99.

This offer includes a detachable keyboard that props up the tablet and gives you a full typing surface for long periods of writing, and also $20 off Walmart ebooks, which you can use to get your first pieces of reading material for the new tablet.

Onn 10.1" Android Tablet with Detachable Keyboard with $20 off Walmart ebooks: was $99, now $59 @Walmart

This basic tablet will serve you well for browsing the internet, playing mobile games or particularly reading ebooks, thanks to the included discount.

As we wrote when evaluating the Onn range’s laptops , these are budget options through and through, with low specs to match. The tablet available in this deal has 16GB storage, which isn’t huge but will contain enough ebooks and games to keep you entertained, while the 2GB RAM and 1.3GHz processor will take care of computing duties. There’s also a 0.3 MP front camera and a 2MP rear camera for photo duties and video calling.