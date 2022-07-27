This mattress soothed my lower back pain and it's now $500 off

July isn't traditionally the best month for mattress sales, but if you're searching for the best mattress on sale, Purple is offering an epic discount on one of its best beds.

For a limited time, you can get the Purple Mattress for $1,095 (queen) (opens in new tab). That's $304 off and the lowest price we've seen for this mattress. I purchased this mattress earlier this spring and fully recommend it for anyone who wants an inexpensive mattress that's comfy and supportive. The mattress has also done wonders for my lower back aches. (Make sure to check out our list of the best Purple Mattress deals and Purple promo codes for more deals).

Purple Mattress is taking up to $500 off all sizes of its Original Purple Mattress. Although it's the company's least-expensive bed, it comes with the company's patented Purple Grid mattress tech. Under this 2-inch grid are two layers of high-density comfort foam. In our Purple mattress review (opens in new tab), we found it was better at relieving pressure and more comfortable than typical foam mattresses or airbeds. It's dynamic grid also delivers a supportive sleeping experience with the sensation of floating on air. After discount, you can get the twin for $695 (was $799) or the queen for $1,095 (was $1,399). You'll also get $100 in free bedding.

Purple mattresses are known for their unique "Purple grid" layer, which is created from Purple's patented Hyper-Elastic Polymer foam. The grid is a dynamic, hyper-elastic gel-like material that adapts and flexes underneath your body. It's designed to provide pressure-relief and support right where you need it. It also provides extra airflow, which means you'll sleep cool every night.

In real world talk, that means you'll feel like you're floating on tiny pockets of air when laying down on this mattress. That said, the bed still offers full-body support no matter which sleeping position you assume. I'm alternate between back and side sleeping and I find the mattress to be comfortable in both positions.

It's worth noting that because this is a memory foam mattress, its edge support isn't the best. When sitting on the edge of the mattress, you'll sink in. Otherwise, the rest of the mattress is very supportive.

Purple includes a 100-night risk-free trial, giving you just over three months to decide if it's right for you. If you're not satisfied with it after 21 days (Purple's minimum trial period), you'll get a complete refund and be able to return it for free. Otherwise, you can keep the mattress and be backed by a 10-year warranty.