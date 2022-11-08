Samsung's massive 75-inch 4K TV just dropped to $579 before Black Friday

Black Friday deals are pretty much in full swing already, and Black Friday TV deals are particularly popular this year. Retailers are currently competing to offer the biggest discounts, and Best Buy is coming out swinging with a big saving on huge Samsung 4K TV.

Right now, this 75-inch Samsung 4K Smart TV is on sale for just $579 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That’s a sizable $270 off its previous listing price of $849. This is one of the best 75” TV deals you can buy right now, but we’d go a step further and rank it as one of the best Best Buy Black Friday deals in general.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 75" 4K TV: $849 $579 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you want a big TV without a big price tag, this 75-inch Samsung set is definitely worth a look. And it's just been reduced by $270 in Best Buy's Black Friday sales. The TV has support for HDR10+ as well as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free controls, and you'll also be able to stream content from your iPhone or iPad with Apple AirPlay 2. Plus, it has all the Smart TV features you'd expect.

While there’s an awful like to like about this TV, it’s important to note that it is an entry-level model. So while it doesn’t offer premium features like a QLED or OLED panel, it does all the basics and does them very well. If you want a massive 4K TV on a budget, it’s a great pick.

For starters, this Samsung TV is a full 4K model that offers Ultra-HD images and support for HDR10+, meaning that whatever you’re watching it’s sure to look fantastic. The refresh rate clocks in at 60Hz, which does make it less than ideal for high-framerate gaming, but is more than acceptable for binge-watching can’t-miss TV shows and blockbuster movies.

Speaking of which, as this is a Smart TV you’ll have easy access to all the best streaming services including Netflix, Disney Plus and HBO Max. Plus, you can navigate all these apps with just your voice thanks to the includes Alexa and Google Assistant features. And if you’re an Apple user, the TV also offers AirPlay 2 for effortless streaming from Apple devices.

Perhaps the biggest drawback of this Samsung is its two HDMI ports. That won’t be a problem if you only plan on connecting a single games console and a soundbar. However, if your entertainment setup involves multiple devices and accessories you might find yourself having to reach behind the television to swap HDMI cables more than you’d like.

If you’ve got more than just a new 4K TV on your shopping list, make sure to follow our Black Friday deals live blog for rolling coverage of all the biggest discounts and savings across the most popular products and devices.