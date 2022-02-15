This Alienware gaming laptop powered by Nvidia RTX 3070 is $630 off at Dell

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 has been on the market for almost 18 months, but actually getting your hands on the coveted graphic card remains stupidly difficult even now. That's why scoring one via a gaming laptop is typically the easiest method of acquiring Nvidia's powerful gaming tech.

Of course, the best gaming laptops don't come cheap, which is why this epic deal is worth shouting about. Right now, you can get an Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 gaming laptop with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 for $1,469 at Dell . That’s a massive $630 off its standard retail price of $2,099. Make sure to coupon code "50OFF699" at checkout to get the full discount. (Check out our list of the best Dell Presidents Day sales for more deals).

Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 Gaming Laptop: was $2,099 now $1,469 @ Dell

Dell is currently offering a massive $630 off this fantastic gaming laptop. This Alienware M15 boasts an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Plus, a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 165Hz refresh rate.

Don’t mistakenly believe that just because the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 is turning two years old in 2022 that it's an outdated card. It’s still experiencing extremely high demand for good reason. With this gaming laptop you’ll be able to run power-hungry games such as Cyberpunk 2077 at "Ultra" settings at home or on the go.

Alongside a Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series GPU, this beastly laptop also sports a AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, 512GB SSD for storing dozens of the best PC games and 16GB of RAM which is more than enough to keep performance levels consistently high. The Dark Side of the Moon chassis is also pretty slick, and the 15.6-inch FHD display is bordered by thin bezels.

It’s outstanding gaming performance hasn’t come at the cost of usability either. It offers a respectable seven-hour battery life, which will give you plenty of time to enjoy gaming on the go. There’s also a HDMI port if you’d rather connect it to a monitor. Plus, Windows 11 comes pre-installed, meaning your machine will be ready to use straight out of the box.

If you’re new to PC gaming, or have been waiting months to get hold of a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, then this deal is certainly worth considering. Be quick though. We’ve seen recent PC gaming bargains snapped up at rapid speeds, and don't expect this one to stick around for long either.