The Under Armour Unstoppable Jacket is a staggering 60% off — get this Cyber Monday deal before it’s gone

I know it's not just me who struggles to work out what to wear for my outdoor training in Winter. I am a right old moan when it's cold but I refuse to only exercise indoors for the whole duration of Winter. While perusing the Cyber Monday deals sales I found the perfect jacket for exercising in during the colder months and it has been marked down by 60%!



That's right, the Women's Under Armour Unstoppable jacket is on sale for $44 down from $110 at Dick's Sporting Goods for Cyber Monday sales. I have owned various bits and pieces from Under Armour over the years and can vouch that the quality of the brand's sportswear is unfaltering. This particular jacket has been made with four-way stretch material to help you move and flex better, something I need as a runner when I'm trying to stay protected from the cold winds on my easy runs while staying nice and toasty getting some frosty morning miles in.

The only color available at this low price is called the Chakra. It's made up of three tones of orange, which I really like as I try my best to wear something bright whenever I'm training outdoors to remain visible to cars, bikes and other runners. Take a look at this deal now while it's only $44...

Under Armour Women's Unstoppable Jacket: was $110 now $44 @ Dick's Sporting Goods

This sports jacket is made with Under Armour's Storm technology, which helps repel water while maintaining breathability from the inside out. The drawcord at the bottom of the jacket allows you to adjust the hem and customize the fit. Scoop up this fabulous Under Armour deal and save yourself $66 on a top-rated jacket!



The Under Armour Women's Unstoppable Jacket is the ultimate jacket that effortlessly blends functionality with comfort for those chilly, damp workout sessions. Crafted from a resilient yet feather-light stretch-woven fabric, this jacket ensures durability without compromising on weight, making it your ideal companion for intense training sessions in unpredictable weather. The fabric's innate four-way stretch capability allows for unrestricted movement in every direction, adapting seamlessly to your body's motions.

The thoughtful design extends to the secure, zip hand pockets that not only keep your essentials safe but also add a touch of practicality. These pockets ensure that your keys, phone, or other small items stay securely in place, allowing you to concentrate on your training without any distractions. We love this 60% off savings.

