The ultimate Super Bowl TV deal is already here — TCL 65-inch 6 series just crashed to $699

Mid-January is the perfect time to buy a new TV. Now that CES is over, retailers are discounting the previous year's best TVs to make room for new models. Additionally, Super Bowl TV deals are also helping to drive prices down, which creates the perfect storm for anyone in search of a solid deal.

For instance, right now you can get the TCL 65-inch 6-Series Mini-LED QLED 4K TV on sale for $699 at Best Buy. That's $300 off and one of the best TV deals we've seen this month.

TCL 65" 6-Series Mini-LED QLED 4K TV: was $999 now $699 @ Best Buy

Save $300! The TCL 6-Series is an excellent TV combining surprisingly strong picture quality with a remarkably low price. Its use of mini-LED technology in particular sets it apart from competing models and it's all powered by Google TV OS. It features a 120Hz panel, full array local dimming, HDR10/HDR10 Plus/Dolby Vision/HLG support, built-in Chromecast, and four HDMI ports (two of them are HDMI 2.1 ports).

There's a lot to like about the TCL 6-Series, but perhaps our favorite aspect is its use of Mini-LED technology. This results in a stunning 4K UHD picture every time, and even more impressively this TV can even outperform some models that cost significantly more. PS5 and Xbox Series X owners should also pay attention as this TV sports an Auto Game Mode and a 120Hz refresh rate to support high frame rate gaming.

The TCL 6-Series is a Google TV, which means it comes with a host of Smart TV features. For starters, you can access just about every streaming service you can think of straight out of the box. Plus, with a built-in Chromecast, you can cast from supported apps and devices with just a few clicks. There's also Google Assistant support allowing you to control the TV and streaming apps with just your voice; you’ll never need to waste time looking for a missing remote again.

If $300 off a seriously impressive 4K TV wasn't enough, this deal also comes with a free three-month subscription to Apple TV Plus, which is quickly becoming one of the best streaming services around.