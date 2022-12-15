The MacBook Pro M1 Max just hit lowest price ever at Amazon

We're starting to hear murmurs that the MacBook Pro M2 Max could be on the way, so look away if you're determined to wait to buy what will be the latest and greatest MacBook. However, if you want an Apple laptop that offers incredible performance for tasks like video editing or crunching code, this deal is epic.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro (M1 Max/1TB) is $3,049 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now. With a 10-core CPU, 32-core GPU and 32GB RAM, this is a huge $450 discount on a seriously powerful laptop. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this configuration of the MacBook Pro.

(opens in new tab) 16" MacBook Pro (M1 Max/1TB): was $3,499 now $3,049 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The 16-inch MacBook Pro sports Apple's M1 Max CPU. It features 10 core CPU and a 32-core GPU. It also features a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3456 x 2244 resolution. Others specs include 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports and HDMI port, SDXC card slot and a MagSafe 3 port.

The 2021 MacBook Pro 16-inch is one of the best laptops on the market, even after the release of the 2022 MacBook Pro line. While it's pricey, it has the specs to back up its cost, and we reckon it's the best MacBook for graphics-heavy use.

The M1 Max chip this laptop is equipped with is able to outperform the Windows laptops we've tested with ease, including the Dell XPS 15 OLED and the Razer Blade 15 Advanced. In our tests, our MacBook Pro was able to transcode a 4K video to 080p using Handbrake in 4 minutes 48 seconds, which is lightning fast.

The 2021 MacBook Pro isn't a dedicated gaming laptop, so we wouldn't recommend picking it up if gaming is your main priority. (Check out the best gaming laptops instead to get more for your money.) However, our computing writer Tony Polanco tried Resident Evil 8 on the MacBook Pro M1 Max, and the laptop was able to run the game great. If you're playing Mac optimized titles, the MacBook Pro is absolutely capable for a round or two.

With a beautiful Liquid Retina XDR display, everything you view on the 2021 MacBook Pro will look stunning. We wish the display was in 4K, as creatives working with 4K video would appreciate the difference. You do have the option to hook the laptop up to an external 4K display.

The 2021 MacBook Pro M1 Max is at its lowest price ever, so we highly recommend picking one up. If you work in image and video editing, it could truly revolutionize your work life. But if you're not convinced? Check out our MacBook deals coverage for more options.