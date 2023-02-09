The cheapest 65-inch OLED TV deal I've seen is this Vizio for $998

I've seen plenty of great Super Bowl TV deals this week, but today's deal is hands down one of the best OLED TV deals I've seen in the past 12 months.

While stock lasts, Walmart has the Vizio 65-inch 4K OLED TV on sale for $998 (opens in new tab). That's $501 off and the lowest price we've seen for any 65-inch OLED TV. By comparison, Amazon has the Vizio 55-inch 4K OLED on sale for $999 (opens in new tab). (Emphasis on the fact that Amazon is charging the same price for the 55-inch model).

(opens in new tab) Vizio 65" OLED 4K TV: was $1,499 now $998 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Vizio's OLED TV is in stock and on sale. The 65-inch 4K OLED TV packs Vizio's IQ Ultra CPU and the company's ProGaming Engine, which is designed for Xbox and PS5 gameplay. It supports Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Virtual X, Vizio SmartCast, and a host of digital assistants for hands-free control of your TV. In our Vizio OLED TV review, we said it offers more for your money than most competing OLED TVs. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for any 65-inch OLED.

The 65-inch Vizio OLED has been out of stock for quite some time. It's a slightly older model as Vizio hasn't released any new OLED TVs. However, like other OLED TVs, this TV has exceptional black levels and great color volume. It has HDMI 2.1 ports for 4K/120Hz gaming on PS5 and Xbox Series X and comes with Vizio’s SmartCast smart platform built-in.

In our Vizio OLED TV review, we said it offers more for the money than all of its competitors, which continues to be true now that it's down to just $998. That said, we did have a few minor issues with brightness and color accuracy that you wouldn't have with a newer OLED. Likewise, our evaluation of the TV in Game Mode with a Leo Bodnar Lag Tester showed an input lag of 21 milliseconds. That's just barely above the 20-millisecond threshold we prefer in the best gaming TVs. However, at this price the minor flaws are thoroughly forgivable.

