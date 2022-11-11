The brand-new Fire Omni QLED 4K TV just hit $599 ahead of Black Friday

Black Friday deals make for the best savings on the best TVs, and the deals are coming in hot and fast. That includes brand-new models like the recently released Amazon Fire Omni Series TV.

The Amazon 65-inch Omni QLED 4K Fire TV is on sale for $599 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now. It's the first sale we've seen on this TV and one of the best Black Friday TV deals available today.

Just released in October, Amazon's new Omni 4K QLED Fire TV is on sale for the first time for just $599. Unlike the 2021 model which used LED-LCD technology, this 2022 revamp sports a QLED display, which should give it a wider color gamut and uptick in brightness/contrast. It features, HDR10/HLG/HDR10+ Adaptive/Dolby Vision IQ support, full array local dimming, and four HDMI ports (one HDMI 2.1 with eARC). You also get Alexa support baked in.

While we've yet to review this model, it's a very promising TV from what we can see. The new QLED display should deliver improved color and brightness, and it has all the features we love to see in a premium TV: HDR10, HLG, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision IQ support.

There's even a HDMI 2.1 port, which is great for next-gen gaming. (The 60Hz refresh rate could be better though, so if you want the best experience possible, check out our list of the best gaming TVs.)

Amazon seems to be taking on the Samsung The Frame TV with the Omni QLED. They share a similar design with thin bezels, and both TVs double as a digital art display. The biggest upside to the Omni QLED over The Frame is its lower price — Samsung's The Frame costs a staggering $1,997 for a 65" panel. As well as that, Samsung charges a $4.99/month subscription fee to access its library of digital artwork, while Amazon offers a collection of 1,500 images to display on the Omni QLED at no additional cost.

However, the Omni QLED only comes in 65" and 75" sizes, while The Frame's size range goes all the way from 32" to 85".

