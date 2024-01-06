The brand new AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C drop to record low price at Amazon

The holidays may be over, but if you didn't get a pair of one of the best wireless earbuds on your wish list, then you're in luck. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 just dropped to their lowest price at Amazon. Treating yourself to the latest-and-greatest Apple earbuds is the perfect way to ring in the new year.

Right now, you can get the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C charging case for just $189 at Amazon, which is $60 off. That's the lowest price we've seen so far for this particular version of the AirPods Pro since they arrived in September. If stock runs out, you can also find a comparable deal at Walmart while supplies last.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 USB-C (2023): was $249 now $189 @ Amazon

SAVE $60! The new USB-C version of the AirPods Pro 2 have the same H2 chip as the other AirPods Pro 2 earbuds. That provides 2x more noise cancellation compared to the original model, and this 2023 version supports Apple's new lossless audio protocol that will debut with the Vision Pro mixed-reality headset in 2024. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience.

Price check: $189 @ Walmart

You may be thinking these new AirPods Pro look awfully similar to the AirPods Pro 2 with Lightning we previously reviewed. But beyond ditching Lightning for USB-C charging, these AirPods do introduce a few notable differences.

The newer model of the second-generation AirPods Pro features a difference in their acoustic architecture that produces a small uptick in audio quality. They also pack 2x the noise canceling performance versus the original AirPods Pro. Another thing worth noting is that these earbuds boast lossless audio support, though you won't be able to experience this feature in full until Apple debuts its Vision Pro headset later this year.

Other highlights include a handy Transparency mode and up to 6 hours of battery life on a charge and an additional 30 hours via the included charging case. And if you have an iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro, you can charge the new AirPods Pro via a USB-C cable attached to the handset. The AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C continue to offer a customizable fit via various silicone ear tips, and they are dust, sweat and water resistant. Before sure to snag a pair for a steal before it's too late!