Christmas Eve is less than two weeks away. If you've completed your holiday shopping, then you can enjoy the next few days knowing your gifts are on their way. However, if you still have a few items on your list, now is the time to buy.

To take the stress out of your shopping, we've created a list of the best gifts under $50 that will arrive before Christmas. Keep in mind that there are a lot of stock shortages and shipping delays that can still occur. So we advise you complete your shopping asap to avoid any last-minute headaches.

That said, there are plenty of gifts that can arrive in time for Christmas. From smart speakers to Lego sets, here are the best gifts under $50 that should arrive before Christmas.

Roku Streaming Stick Plus

(Image credit: Roku)

Don't let its small size fool you. The Roku Streaming Stick Plus is one of the best streaming devices you can buy, giving you easy access to Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, HBO Ma. We like it for its perfect streamlined interface, which puts apps above content. And if you're streaming shows late at night, it offers private listening through the Roku app. (You'll need your own wireless headphones for this feature).

Roku Streaming Stick 4K Plus for $34 @ Amazon

Tile Mate Key Finder 2022

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

If you are always losing your keys, the Tile Mate Key Finder is for you. This handy little device connects to the Tile app on your phone and can show you the exact location of your keys, bag, or whatever the Tile is attached to. It can also help you find your phone, if you've lost that too.

Tile Mate Key Finder for $19 @ Amazon

Tile Mate Key Finder 2-Pack for $37 @ Amazon

JLab GO Air POP Wireless Earphones

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Future)

Even if you're not familiar with the JLab GO earbuds, there's just one thing you need to know about them. They're number one on our list of the best cheap earbuds you can buy. They're IPX4 sweat and water resistant, which makes them great for the gym or working out. Music also sounds lively, thanks to three built-in EQs that JLab fine-tuned to give listeners a more personalized listening experience. However, we really like these buds for their battery life; a full charge generates 8 hours of playtime. Toss in a super-compact charging case with an integrated USB cable and you have a sweet package at an unbeatable price.

JLab GO Air POP Wireless Earphones for $12 @ Best Buy

Amazfit Band 5

(Image credit: Future)

The Apple Watch may get all of the attention, but the Amazfit Band 5 is a good value. This $50 device packs all of the features you could want from a fitness tracker at a fraction of the cost of an Apple Watch. Features include a blood oxygen (SpO2) reader, stress monitoring, high heart rate alerts, built-in Alexa, sleep tracking, and a 15-day battery life. There's no built-in GPS, so you'll need to bring your phone for any outdoor activities, but in our review we found that it's a small con for an otherwise epic fitness tracker.

Amazfit Band 5 for $34 @ Amazon

Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen)

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Echo Show 5 makes it easy to bring Alexa to your kitchen or nightstand. In our review, we found the smart display's 5.5-inch, 960 x 480 display is ideal for letting you see the time, weather, or browsing through your photographs. It's also great for navigating your smart home giving you easy access to all of your favorite Alexa skills.

Echo Show 5 for $44 @ Amazon

Lego Sets

(Image credit: Lego)

From Lego Star Wars to Lego Harry Potter, Walmart has dozens of Lego sets on sale with prices as low as $16. Most of the sets on sale will arrive well before Christmas Eve, but you'll want to make sure the set you're buying ships directly from Walmart to ensure speedy shipping. (Alternatively, in-store pickup is also available from select stores).

Lego sale from $16 @ Walmart

Amazon Fire Tablet 7

(Image credit: Henry T. Casey/Tom's Guide)

The Fire 7 is the best tablet for anyone on a budget. The latest iteration of Amazon's cheapest tablet packs a snappy quad-core 1.3 GHz processor, which helps you navigate apps and browse the web faster than you'd expect from a tablet this cheap. You can also summon Alexa with just the sound of your voice. In our review, we found it outpaced cheaper tablets like the Walmart Onn by about 36%. It's a solid device for casual use and even more fun if you're already a part of Amazon's ecosystem.

Fire 7 Tablet for $34 @ Amazon

Blink Mini

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Blink Mini is a budget home security camera for anyone who wants to keep tabs on their apartment while they're away. The small, cube-shaped camera records 1080p video, and gives you granular control over your recordings. In our review, we even found that nighttime video captured by the Blink Mini was good for a budget cam. It also works with Alexa, which means you can arm or disarm your camera via voice commands.

Blink Mini for $19 @ Amazon

Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker

(Image credit: Walmart)

Forget those daily trips to Starbucks. The Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker turns you into the ultimate barista by producing full-bodied, smooth-tasting coffee from the comforts of your kitchen. All you need is filter coffee grounds, hot water, and a few minutes to brew the perfect pour over cup of coffee.

Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker for $19 @ Walmart

Magic Bullet Personal Blender

(Image credit: Magic Bullet)

You may have seen it for sale on TV, but the Magic Bullet Blender is truly one of the best blenders you can get. The small, 250-watt blender is especially popular amongst health and fitness gurus. It can chop, blend, and mix all types of smoothies and shakes. You can even use it to make salsa and guac. It's dishwasher safe and at its current price it makes for an ideal gift for yourself or a friend.

Magic Bullet Personal Blender for $15 @ Walmart

YnM Weighted Blanket

(Image credit: YNM)

Give the gift of a good night's sleep this holiday season. Available in a variety of colors and sizes, the YNM Weighted Blanket is one of the best weighted blankets you can buy. The super plush and snug blanket is great for promoting deep sleep, helping with insomnia, or daytime naps on the sofa. In our review, it helped us sleep longer stretches at a time and it helped diminish tossing and turning. It's on sale for $49, but a $10 coupon applies automatically at checkout (for select sizes/patterns only).

YNM Weighted Blanket for $39 @ Amazon