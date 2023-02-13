The Apple Watch Ultra just crashed to its lowest price ever at Amazon

The Apple Watch Ultra is Apple's take on a sports adventure watch, and it's the biggest and best Apple Watch we've seen.

The added features of the Apple Watch Ultra come at a higher price. But not to worry — the Apple Watch Ultra is $729 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the Apple Watch Ultra, making it one of the best Apple Apple Watch deals you can get right now. (Amazon lists the price of the watch as $749, with an additional $19 taken off at checkout.)

With a bright 49mm display and the longest battery life of any Apple Watch, this is the smartwatch to buy for heavy-duty users. There are also plenty of useful health tracking features and an emergency siren. The Apple Watch Ultra is now at its lowest price ever.

The Apple Watch Ultra is truly the ultimate Apple smartwatch. Yes, it's expensive, but for your money you're getting a fully-featured smartwatch with a 49mm screen, a durable construction and the longest battery life we've seen in an Apple Watch.

We reckon the Apple Watch Ultra is the best smartwatch for safety and sports. The action button on the side of the watch is a lifesaver if your hands get sweaty while you're working out, or if you're wearing gloves. It also gets you quicker access to Emergency SOS and the siren.

Deciding between Apple Watch models? Our Apple Watch 8 vs Apple Watch Ultra gives the full lowdown, but in short, the Apple Watch Ultra has a larger, brighter display, longer battery life, and additional sports features. The Apple Watch 8 costs a lot less, so it's better for casual users who just want an extension of their iPhone on their wrist. However, the Apple Watch Ultra is the one to buy for hikers, divers or anyone who wants to take advantage of the additional safety features.

This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the Apple Watch Ultra, so now's the perfect time to pick one up.