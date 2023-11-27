The 3 best adjustable bed and mattress combos to buy in Cyber Monday sales

When it comes to getting a good night's sleep, it isn't just your mattress that's important – the bed frame and bedding all play a vital role too. So if you're shopping the Cyber Monday mattress deals for a great adjustable bed and mattress combo, you're in luck as we've found the best three online today. Our favorite offer will save you $3,366 off the Nectar Adjustable Bundle at Nectar Sleep, with a queen size bundle reduced to $1,408 (was $3,366).

An adjustable bed will transform the way you sleep as these bed frames can angle your body for the perfect sleeping position and even move into a zero gravity position, reducing all pressure on painful joints. Some even track your sleep and reduce snoring.

If you’re worried you’ve missed out on grabbing one of the best mattresses of the year at a cheaper price during the recent Black Friday mattress sales, then fear not because this Cyber Monday is the perfect time to invest in a new adjustable bed and mattress combo that can save you money and help you sleep better at night.

1. Tempur-Essential + EASE Power Base

Was: from $2,999

Now: from $1,799 at Tempur-Pedic

Saving: up to $2,400 Summary: The Tempur-Essential mattress is the cheapest of all the range, but it still oozes quality. This mattress is great if you suffer from back or hip pain or just get those aches and pains upon waking. It's the number one mattress for proper spinal alignment thanks to the Tempur material offering the support where you need it and providing relief on pressure points. The base layer also helps to disperse heat away from the body so hot sleepers will be kept cool. The Ease Power Base is another great product from Tempur. This adjustable frame offers unlimited ergonomic positions and there's a wireless remote that will help to raise your head up to 57° and feet up to 46° for perfect support. There is also a Zero Gravity preset button, which will take the pressure off your back and shoulders. Price history: Tempur-Pedic is a luxury mattress brand so their prices are higher than other suppliers on this list. That said there are always deals on the site but you'll find they are much more modest than this amazing 40% offer for Cyber Monday. Act quick to get a discount of $1,400 on a queen-size Tempur-Essential mattress and Ease PowerBase which you'll find priced at $2,099. Benefits: Free white glove delivery | 10-year warranty

2. DreamCloud Adjustable Bundle

Was: from $3,120

Now: from $1,348 at DreamCloud

Saving: up to $3,544 Summary: This is the ultimate bedroom setup from DreamCloud, which offers a luxury mattress and adjustable bed frame at a mid-range price point. The DreamCloud hybrid mattress combines premium memory foam with pocket springs to hug the body in all the right places while giving the right amount of bounce, so it’s super comfortable. This mattress sits at around 6.5 out of 10 on the firmness scale and is perfect for combination sleepers and couples as it’s soft, supportive and does a great job of isolating movement. It also does a great job of regulating temperature so hot sleepers will feel cool and cozy. The adjustable frame is simple in design but has plenty of cool features, including one-touch button for zero gravity and anti-snore. A function that will put you in the perfect position if you want to watch TV in bed and independent head and foot adjustability for maximum customization. Price history: DreamCloud never sell their mattresses at RRP so there is always a deal to be had. But this 57% saving off the adjustable bed and mattress combo really is a great deal and brings the price of a premium mattress firmly into the mid-range point. With this offer, you can get a queen-size DreamCloud hybrid mattress, an adjustable bed frame, and extras, including a Serenity Bedding Bundle and Extended Insurance for just $1,548, discounted from the original price of $3,618, making this an excellent deal. Benefits: 365-night trial | Forever warranty

3. Nectar Adjustable Bundle

Was: from $2,926

Now: from $1,238 at Nectar

Saving: up to $3,376 Summary: Nectar ais offering the best bedroom bundle with their premium adjustable bedframe and award-winning Nectar mattress combination. The Nectar mattress is a must-have for back and stomach sleepers who need that extra bit of support on their pressure areas. The mattress has a medium-firm rating and hot sleepers will be kept cool, thanks to the breathable cool cover and gel-infused foam. The adjustable bed frame is also up to Nectar's usual high standards. It has independent head and foot adjustability, and for couples, the anti-snore preset will ensure that there will be no more storming off to the spare room. It also benefits from a built-in massage function, which offers soothing vibrations to massage the stress of your day away with just the touch of a button. Price History: Monthly Nectar mattress sales mean you'll never have to pay full price for a mattress. But this Cyber Monday deal is incredible and definitely one of the best we’ve seen on the market. You can save a huge 58% on the Nectar Adjustable Bed bundle, which costs from $1,408 for a queen-size mattress and adjustable bed frame. And that’s not all; with this bundle, you also get a Serenity bedding bundle worth $99 and Extended Insurance worth $169, making your total savings $2,726, so this is a deal you cannot afford to miss out on. Benefits: Lifetime warranty |365-night trial

What are the benefits of an adjustable bed?

Adjustable beds are a great investment for several reasons. If you wake in the morning with pain in your neck, shoulders, back, and hips, then an adjustable bed could help solve that problem.

They have the ability to adjust to help you find the most comfortable position for falling asleep and staying asleep. Adjustable beds can also help improve circulation, which can help prevent blood clots, varicose veins, and other circulatory problems.