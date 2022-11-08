Snag this 2TB SSD for your PS5 before Black Friday — $100 off now

It’s a big week for PS5 owners as the long-anticipated exclusive God of War Ragnarök finally launches tomorrow (Wednesday, Nov. 9). The game’s install size weighs in at a hefty 85GB, so you might be antagonizing over which of your favorite PS5 games you’re going to need to delete to make move — that’s where this epic Black Friday deal on a PS5 SSD can help.

For a limited, time the WD_Black SN850 2TB NVMe SSD w/ heatsink is on sale for $258 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s just over $100 off its regular retail price of $359, and while it’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the SSD it’s still an excellent discount. If you don’t quite need 2TB of additional space, the 1TB model is also on sale for $149 at Amazon (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) WD_Black SN850 2TB NVMe SSD w/ Heatsink: $359 $258 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The WD_Black SN850 SSD hits all of Sony's specifications and fits perfectly into the PS5's internal expansion slot, and it's recently been named an officially-licensed PS5 accessory. This 2TB model includes a heatsink so it works right out of the box. It's currently $100 off as part of Amazon's early Black Friday deals.

The WD_Black SN850 was named an official-licensed product earlier this year, and it’s now got the PlayStation-branded packaging to prove it. I’ve been using this exact drive in my PS5 console for the last year, and it’s works flawlessly. In fact, I’ve even experienced faster loading time when playing games off the SSD compared to the console’s stock hard drive.

Even better, slotting an SSD into the PS5’s storage expansion slot doesn’t come at the expense of the console’s original storage capacity. So, by adding this WD_Black 2TB SSD you’ll get all that extra storage as well as the 665GB that comes as standard with the PS5. Plus, the installation process is a total breeze and takes just a matter of minutes from start to finish.

Sony advises that any SSD added to the storage expansion slot should have a heatsink attached in order to prevent the console from running dangerously hot. The good news is this SN850 SSD comes with a pre-installed heatsink, saving you the hassle of having to buy a third-party one and attach it yourself

The file sizes of blockbuster games are only getting bigger — Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 demands more than 100GB — so if you want to store more than a couple of the best PS5 games you’re going to need more space. Thankfully this Amazon Black Friday deal makes investing in a PS5 SSD a little more affordable.

