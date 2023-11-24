Selling out fast! I've found the cheapest Black Friday mattress deal — it’s just $100 for a queen

We’ve found it, the cheapest mattress you’ll find in the Black Friday mattress sales ! The Allswell Hybrid Memory Foam mattress has been reduced to just $70, which is an obscenely cheap price. Like many of the best mattresses , the Allswell Hybrid Memory Foam is crafted out of a combination of coils and memory foam, and usually command a higher price tag than an all-foam mattress.

Allswell, the brand behind one of our best cheap mattresses , are renowned for their budget beds, and this one is no exception. You can buy a queen size Allswell Hybrid Memory Foam mattress for just $100 at Walmart . Let’s take a closer look at what you get for your money.

The Allswell X 10” Mattress: from $100 $70 at Walmart Summary: The Allswell X10 is the newest addition to Allswell's budget-friendly mattresses, and the cheapest. Considering the incredibly low price point, this mattress provides an enormous amount of comfort. Comprised of four separate layers, including individually wrapped coils and a top layer of premium memory foam for pressure-relieving comfort. It's rated a medium-firm, which means it suitable for a range of sleeping positions. The high-density base layer adds to the stability, while edge support is bolstered by an additional layer of foam. This mattress has a weight limit of up to 81 lbs, which makes this a solid option for children, teens, and the very light among us. Price history: A reduction of just $30 has taken the entry price of this mattress down to just $70. Benefits: 10 year warranty | Free shipping and returns | 90 day sleep trial

How to choose the best cheap mattress

We’ll always encourage you to invest in the best mattress you can afford to ensure you’re getting good, quality sleep. However, sometimes you want to sleep soundly without making too much of a dent in your bank balance.

Regardless of how you’re spending on your mattress, it has to suit your sleep preferences, so ask yourself what works (and what irks) about your current sleep set-up. Opting for a mattress with a sleep trial will give you a chance to see if it’s right for you.

If you time your purchase to coincide with the Black Friday mattress sales, you could get more for your money (which includes a considerable step-up in quality), so it’s definitely worth taking a look at our best affordable mattress guide, too.

7 other Black Friday mattress deals to consider