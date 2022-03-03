Score! The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 just hit its lowest price ever

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is a super-popular laptop, so any sales on the device are hotly anticipated. Luckily there's a great discount to be found on this 2-in-1 right now.

For a limited time, you can get a Microsoft Surface Pro 8 for $859 on Amazon . This is a big savings of $240 off, and the lowest price we've ever seen for this 2-in-1. By comparison, Walmart has it on sale for $898.

Surface Pro 8: was $1,099 now $859 @ Amazon

Save $240 on the new Surface Pro 8 on Amazon. This model comes with a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) screen, Core i5-1145G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 128GB SSD, and Windows 11 Home. In our Microsoft Surface Pro 8 review, we called it a good 2-in-1 for everyday use and a worthy update to the Microsoft Surface line. It doesn't come with a Type Cover or a Surface Pen, but it's a great deal regardless.

Microsoft Surface Pro Signature Keyboard: was $179 now $149 @ Amazon

If you want to grab a type cover to use with your Surface Pro 8, you can get this Signature keyboard for $37 off right now on Amazon.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops , and perfect for everyday use. You usually wouldn’t see it this cheap outside of Black Friday, but we’re certainly glad to see this deal return.

This laptop offers impressive performance in a slim, stylish package. With a beautiful display, everything you view on the Surface Pro 8's touchscreen will look great, and it's even got a top-notch webcam which is perfect for video calls. It also offers connectivity for external devices, so if you want to add an external hard drive, you'll be able to do so easily.

There are several configurations on sale right now, so you can take your pick of whatever parts suit your needs. For example, the premium Microsoft Surface Pro 8 config costs $2,399 right now. It's pricey, but it's got impressive specs to match: 32GB RAM, 1TB storage, and an i7 processor. It's $200 off its usual price. If you're on a smaller budget, though, there's no need to worry, as this laptop still performs great even at base specs.