Score! Save $50 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 — and get a $50 gift card

Amazon has just dropped a killer deal on Samsung's brand-new tablet.

Right now, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 for $649 on Amazon. Click the on-page coupon to get this price. And if that wasn't enough for you, you'll get a $50 Amazon gift card with your purchase. Just use the code "ZXDDSPWVWFRB" at checkout to take advantage of this offer.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: was $699 now $649 + free $50 gift card @ Amazon

The newest addition to Samsung's Galaxy Tab range, the S8, features a 11-inch Full HD 120Hz display, a 12MP front-facing camera, three microphones and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU. Amazon offers $50 off the tablet, plus free $50 gift card on top for a limited time. Use coupon "ZXDDSPWVWFRB" at checkout to get the gift card.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus: was $899 now $825 + free $75 gift card @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus offers all the same great features as the standard model, but adds a bigger and more vibrant 12.4-inch AMOLED display and 5G connectivity. Buy the Tab S8 Plus at Amazon and you'll get a free $75 gift card. Use coupon "3SQB2LND8NEE" to get the gift card.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is Samsung's brand-new tablet, and is a great rival to the iPad for those who prefer Android's operating system. If you don't want to splurge on an iPad Pro, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is the tablet for you.

It's got an 11-inch Full HD display, with a 120Hz refresh rate. Whether you're gaming, streaming, or video calling, everything you view on the Tab S8's screen will look great. It weighs just 1.1 pounds, so you'll be able to take it with you and use it for hours thanks to this tablets all-day battery life.

Fancy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus instead? It's got the same internals as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, but with a larger and more vibrant display. It also offers speedy 5G connectivity. Amazon is offering $75 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, with a free $75 Amazon Gift Card on top.

It's almost hard to believe that deals like this are arriving so soon after the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8's release, but it's definitely welcomed. If you're still looking for your perfect tablet, check out our list of the best iPad deals to see Apple's finest offerings.