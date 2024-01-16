Save up to $1,020 on the Galaxy S24 ahead of Samsung Unpacked — here's how

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event is so close you can taste it. Some shoppers might wait until the event starts tomorrow, January 17, at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST/6 p.m. GMT. But if you're already considering making a purchase on the rumoured upcoming Galaxy S24 series, you'll definitely want to check out Samsung's reservation deals.

Make a reservation and you'll get a $50 Samsung credit and up to an additional $970 in savings when you pre-order an upcoming new Galaxy phone. There's only a day left to take advantage of this offer, so hurry before it's gone. Remember, you can make a reservation for free and there's no obligation to purchase if you change your mind later.

New Galaxy series: save up to $1,020 off @ Samsung

Not only can you save $50 instantly off the cost of an upcoming Galaxy device, but Samsung's sweetening the deal by offering up to an additional savings of $970 with a trade-in.

To get this reserve credit, head to Samsung's website and enter your name and email. You'll receive a $50 Samsung credit to use when you pre-order an upcoming Galaxy phone. This is a no-commitment offer, so if you change your mind later about making a purchase, no worries.

As for the additional $970 savings, I anticipate these will come through trade-ins. We don't know how much Samsung's new phones will cost yet, but starting prices for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series ranged from $799 to $1,199. That means a total $1,020 discount is not to be sniffed at.

Make sure to place your reservation before this offer expires. And stay tuned to our Samsung Galaxy S24 hub for the latest rumors on release date, specs, pricing and more.